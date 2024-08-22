Alex Rodriguez's cryptic message after Jennifer Lopez splits from Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez has finally filed for divorce from her husband, Ben Affleck, after months of speculation, and now her ex-beau has entered the chat after posting a cryptic quote to Instagram.

Alex Rodriguez, star of the New York Yankees and one of the best baseball players ever, took to his Instagram stories the same day the news broke of Bennifer's split.

He reposted a quote that read, "You either go one way or the other. You might as well be the one deciding the direction," causing a frenzy as fans tried to decode if the message was about his ex-fiancé.

Jennifer Lopez Files For Divorce From Ben Affleck

Alex and Jennifer began dating in February 2017 after the pair bumped into each other and he asked her out to dinner.

After a PDA-filled romance, the couple got engaged in March 2019 but sadly called it quits in April 2021.

They released a statement after the fact, which read, "We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects."

© Kevin Mazur Alex and Jennifer were engaged from 2019 to 2021

They continued, "We wish the best for each other and one another's children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have is to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."

Interestingly, Ben was spotted outside Jennifer's home in April 2021, leading to speculation that they had rekindled their romance. The pair then made their red carpet debut as a couple in September of that year.

Despite the timeline, Alex has only had kind things to say about his ex and praises her at any opportunity.

They split in 2021, just weeks before Ben was spotted at Jennifer's house

He told Martha Steward on her podcast in 2022 that they "had a great time" and that she is the "hardest worker" and "greatest performer, live performer, in the world today that's alive."

"Here's what I will tell you about Jennifer," he continued. "She's the most talented human being I've ever been around."

He also gushed about J-Lo on the Who's Talking to Chris Wallace? podcast, revealing, "With Jennifer, it was a good experience. And I wish her and the children - who are smart, and beautiful and wonderful - I wish them the very best."

© James Devaney Alex called his ex "the most talented human being"

J-Lo has two kids with ex-husband Marc Anthony: twins Max and Emme, 16. Alex shares two daughters, Natasha, 19, and Ella, 16, with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis. He is now dating fitness instructor Jaclyn Cordeiro.

Jennifer filed for divorce from Ben on August 20, which happens to be their second wedding anniversary. She listed the date of separation as April 26, 2024, confirming what many had suspected as the pair spent the summer apart.

© Getty Images Jennifer filed for divorce on August 20 after months of speculation

The couple also spent both of their birthdays on opposite coasts, as well as the anniversary of their Las Vegas elopement separate.

TMZ reported that the divorce documents do not show any prenuptial agreement, which could prove messy in their divorce settlement.