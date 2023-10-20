Liam Gallagher's two homes with fiancée Debbie Gwyther will totally surprise you

Liam Gallagher has delighted fans with extra tickets being released for his 'Definitely Maybe' tour. The hit-maker will now perform on extra dates in London and Manchester. When in London, Liam will be able to go back to his own home in the North of the capital, but did you know he owns other properties too? And they are worlds away from his rocker lifestyle.

Liam Gallagher's London home

© Photo: Getty Images Liam Gallagher has two homes

Reports that the Wonderwall singer had purchased a new property in London emerged in March 2020 and the £4 million home is located in a leafy suburb of North London.

It has five bedrooms, as well as a large garden, and photos obtained by the Daily Mail show just how regal it is. The Tudor-style exterior makes it look as though it's nestled in the quaint English countryside, and the interiors also follow suit.

There's a library room with floor-to-ceiling shelving and cosy sofas, and another highlight is the spacious office. Many of the rooms have their own fireplaces and the wooden beams throughout give it a rustic feel.

The vast kitchen features a wooden-topped island and a large dining table – perfect for entertaining!

Liam Gallagher's French home

Liam's most recent property purchase earlier this year was a little further afield – in France! According to The Sun, the singer has bagged himself a spectacular six-bed mansion worth £3 million.

Noel Edmonds sold the property to Liam, after settling for £1 million under his original asking price.

Liam has bought a house from Noel Edmonds

A picture featured in the news report shows the house has a brick exterior with pale blue shutters on the windows. The property is surrounded by abundant green trees, providing lots of privacy for the star.

Liam has also bought a house that he has never lived in, which was for his estranged daughter and former lover Liza Ghorbani.

Liam previously admitted to The Mirror that he hadn't met his daughter. "I've just never got around to meeting her. I've heard she's all right, though. She's doing all right," he said. "I never heard anything that she wanted to meet me."

© Photo: Getty Images Liam's daughter Molly Gallagher

The singer has opened up to GQ about the situation to say: "The kid I haven’t seen. But if I met her, she’d be cool. She’s welcome in my world, without a doubt, but I just ain’t met her, because her mam’s . . . listen, we don’t work. We don’t get on.

"[I've] Got no problem with the girl whatsoever," he continued. "I bought them a house and all that tack. I just think she’s best off with her mum. If it happens, it happens. Certainly, wouldn’t turn her away. Let it be."