Liam Gallagher's doubles! Singer's sons Lennon and Gene surprise with rare outing together

Wow, we can't believe how much Lennon Gallagher and his half-brother Gene Gallagher look like their famous dad, former Oasis singer Liam Gallagher.

The siblings attended the Royal Academy of Arts Summer Exhibition preview party in London on Tuesday, posing together for photographers, and the pair are the doubles of their famous father.

Model and musician Lennon, 23, is Liam's son with his former wife actress Patsy Kensit, while Gene, 21, who also models, is Liam's son with his ex-wife Nicole Appleton.

Lennon and Gene looked near-identical at the party, both dressed in black trousers and jackets and with their brown hair styled just like dad Liam's iconic grungy look. The brothers have been spotted out together in the past so clearly have a close bond.

© getty Gene Gallagher and Lennon Gallagher attend the Royal Academy Of Arts Summer Exhibition

Lennon, who plays the guitar in the band Atomation, previously told MailOnline that he'd anti the celebrity world and dislikes the "super tech-orientated age". He said: "You're traced everywhere online. There's no real privacy. It's kind of paranoia-inducing."

Patsy and Liam's son was model scouted when he was just 16 in London's Brick Lane and has since modelled for London Fashion Week and Vogue.

© Photo: HELLO! Lennon's mum, actress Patsy Kensit

Liam is also dad to Molly, age 25, who he shares with Lisa Moorish. Liam and Lisa had an affair during his marriage to Patsy Kensit.

In 2018, the rocker posted a photo to Instagram of himself posing with Molly, alongside sons Lennon and Gene – the first time he had appeared with his daughter.

Liam previously admitted to The Mirror that he hadn't met his daughter. "I've just never got around to meeting her. I've heard she's all right, though. She's doing all right," he said. "I never heard anything that she wanted to meet me."

© Photo: Getty Images Liam's daughter Molly Gallagher

Liam also has another daughter, Gemma - conceived during an affair with New York journalist Liza Ghorbani in 2013, while he was married to Nicole Appleton.

"Not met the one in New York either. But I wish them well, if they ever need anything, give us a shout," he said.

© Photo: Getty Images Liam Gallagher has four children

The singer opened up to GQ about the situation in the past, saying he would always be there for his daughters if they needed him.

"The kid I haven’t seen. But if I met her, she’d be cool. She’s welcome in my world, without a doubt, but I just ain’t met her, because her mam’s . . . listen, we don’t work. We don’t get on.

"[I've] Got no problem with the girl whatsoever," he continued. "I bought them a house and all that tack. I just think she’s best off with her mum. If it happens, it happens. Certainly, wouldn’t turn her away. Let it be."

© Photo: Getty Images Liam and his brother Noel

