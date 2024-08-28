Kelsea Ballerini shares heartbreaking news with fans: 'It's a complex and emotional time'

Kelsea Ballerini has shared the heartbreaking news that her beloved dog Dibs has been diagnosed with an inoperable cancer and will now be living as many "comfortable and happy days (weeks, months)" as possible.

"My friends," Kelsea began on an Instagram Story, "I feel pretty disingenuous promoting this album and tracklist reveal (which I am so, so proud of) without updating you on my sweet dibs health."

"The last few days we have discovered that dibby has inoperable cancer in his heart," she continued, adding that although "he's not in pain and luckily it hasn't spread any further," Kelsea along with his vets had made the decision to put him on "big meds to try to make sure he can have as many comfortable and happy days (weeks, months) left as possible".

© Kelsea Ballerini Kelsea Ballerini's dog Dibs has inoperable cancer

Kelsea, who has been with Dibs for nine years, went on to share that the doctors had been amazing and that Dibs was enjoying his final moments with his grandma – "he stans Grandma" – and Kelsea's boyfriend Chase Stokes: "He is getting extra cuddles and kibbles from his little family."

"It's a complex and emotional time," the singer continued, telling fans that Dibs has "been my baby and my steady for the last 9 years and very much alongside this whole journey with us all".

© Kelsea Ballerini Kelsea has been with her dog Dibs since he was a puppy

"I know so many of you care about him and are sending him prayers and love, and from my whole heart... thank you. He's wagging his tail right now no doubt saying thank you too."

© Kelsea Ballerini She thanked fans for the support

Dibs has been with Kelsea through her journey to stardom; the 30-year-old released her debut album in 2014 and her sophomore album Unapologetically, which was nominated for a Grammy, was released in 2017.

She wed Morgan Evans in 2017 but after five years they split, with Kelsea filing for divorce and reaching a settlement at the end of 2022.

© Kelsea Ballerini Kelsea has been through a lot with Dibs

In early 2023 Kelsea soft launched her romance with Outer Banks actor Chase Stokes, and he publicly threw his support behind Kelsea after she released a short film, Rolling Up the Welcome Mat, accompanied by a six-track EP; the EP told her side of the romance and split with Morgan.

"SO proud of you, your heart & your beautiful soul. Congrats Kels," Chase wrote on social media.