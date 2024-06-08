Miranda Lambert has had a tough six weeks after revealing on Friday that two of her "best friends" have passed away.

The 40-year-old took to Instagram on Friday to pen two emotional tributes to her beloved rescue dogs, Delta Dawn and Louise, who "have left this earth".

In the first dedication, she shared a touching video, which you can see below, of her Chihuahua/Pug mix, Delta, playing and cuddling with her and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin.

WATCH: Miranda Lambert mourns death of beloved dog Delta Dawn

"In the last 6 weeks two of the best and most loyal friends I have ever had have left this earth," she began.

"1st Delta Dawn. She was one of those dogs that you only get once in a lifetime. I found her at a Sonic in Oklahoma in the spring of 2009. She was homeless and hungry but still full of personality.

"I opened my car door and she jumped in. Little did I know when I was trying to just get a cherry limeade, I would meet one of the most amazing dogs I would ever know."

Miranda continued: "I had about 16 years with her and she was on almost every tour I've ever been on. I'm honored to have met her and learned so much from her.

"She crossed over the rainbow bridge and left this earth on April 22, 2024. And it happened to be earth Day."

© Instagram Miranda's dog Delta Dawn died in April

She added: "I want y'all to know that I'm an advocate for rescue because I live it out and every day I am blessed with the joy of having these animals in my life.

"And then some days, like today, I'm so heartbroken to have lost them. To love this big you have to hurt just as big. They are worth it."

In her second post, Miranda shared equally as adorable photos of her Great Pyrenees, Louise.

© Instagram Miranda's dog Louise died on June 6, 2024

"Louise aka (Lou Lou, boo boo, Lou bell, Lunas, fluff cloud) Yesterday we said goodbye to the fluffiest most protective gal pal I could ever ask for," she penned.

"I rescued Louise and her sister Thelma in 2016. The first day I ever brought them to the farm in TN (they rode on the bus on a day drive from Dallas) they were right at home.

© Instagram Louise was a rescue dog

"I have mini horses, chickens and goats and I needed them for protection for the critters. And boy did they do the job."

She continued: "I had 7 years with Thelma who we lost last July and 8 years with this beauty. My Lou Lou polar bear. She loved it when I sang her 'special songs' to her.

© Instagram Miranda and Brendan with Louise

"The Pyrenees have stolen my heart all the way. Loving, kind, patient, aware, protective and fighters till the end."

She added: "I hope to be more like them every day. There are rescues of every kind y’all. you just have to open your heart and be ready for the love they have to give."

© Instagram Miranda lost two of her rescue dogs

Miranda ended both of her posts in a similar way, urging her followers to consider rescuing a pet.

She concluded: "So please remember this summer while you are home in your back yards with your families to consider bringing home a shelter pet to be part of those memories. They will change your life for the better."