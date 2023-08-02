Kelsea Ballerini wows in leg-lengthening mini dress after major transformation

Kelsea Ballerini was the star of the show on Tuesday as she attended an intimate screening for her short film 'Rolling Up the Welcome Mat' – and she made sure to look the part.

The 29-year-old turned heads in a tiny, black, strapless mini dress that boasted scallop trims along the bust and hem and put her toned legs front and center. Kelsea elongated her limbs in a pair of sky-high heels and her legs looked never-ending.

WATCH: Kelsea Ballerini shows off incredible shoe collection

The country music singer also displayed her recent hair transformation after chopping off several inches from her long, blonde mane in favor of a shoulder-length bob with curtain bangs, which she styled in soft beachy waves.

Kelsea's appearance was in honor of her short film release, 'Rolling Up the Welcome Mat,' and surprise EP of the same name, which she is re-releasing on August 11 to include a new song.

As part of the release, the 'Half of My Hometown' singer is hosting three intimate conversations and screenings of the film – which she wrote and co-directed – the first of which took place at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles on August 1.

© Getty Images Kelsea Ballerini's legs looked never-ending in her black mini dress

During the events, Kelsea will share her creative process of bringing the film to life and give her fans an intimate look behind the scenes. She will also discuss the writing and recording process of her EP and go through each song on the record. Her next stop will be in Nashville on August 8, and New York City on August 10.

© Getty Images Kelsea chopped off her long hair in favor of a shoulder-length bob

Following Tuesday's event, Kelsea took to Instagram to share a lengthy post in which she explained her reasons behind the re-release of the EP, which chronicled the emotions of a marriage breakdown and subsequent divorce, which Kelsea herself went through in 2022 with her now ex-husband, Morgan Evans.

"ROLLING UP THE WELCOME MAT (FOR GOOD). august eleven. 'It's kinda scary opening a wound that time has mended'… but this unexplainably transformative welcome mat had one last bit of rolling up to do," she began her post.

© Getty Images Kelsea looked gorgeous

"It's most important that I articulate that this re-release is for you and you only. The added outro's that we ended up screamsinging nightly on tour, the lyric changes along a healing journey, hearing you very loudly explain that the INTERLUDE NEEDS TO BE A FULL SONG KELSEA COME ON. Plus, a new song to bring the story more up to date."

She added: "With this, comes a favor. From the deepest and purest part of my heart, I ask that you help this be ours and let the music simply be the music, not dig back into the experience that it was written about nearly a year ago. As a songwriter, producer, artist I'm proud and protective of this EP, and as a woman and human also proud and protective of the new, happy season of life I'm in.

© Getty Images Kelsea Ballerini hosted an intimate screening of her short film 'Rolling Up The Welcome Mat'

"My real hope is for us to continue growing, healing, and evolving together with acceptance and kindness (even when we unleash our inner fire breathing dragon singing the new versions of these songs). Am I right?"