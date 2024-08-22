Sharon Osbourne supported by friends as she shares heartbreaking loss

Sharon Osbourne and husband Ozzy have been left devastated by the death of Ozzy's "partner in crime," pet dog Rocky who was by his side for 15 years.

"We lost an OG and Ozzy’s partner in crime ~ Rest Easy Rocky," Sharon captioned an Instagram post that featured a reel of Rocky's best moments. Watch the sweet video here:



Sharon Osbourne shares reel of beloved pet Rocky after death

"Two days ago I lost my good friend Rocky who has been at my side for 15 years. I’ll see you on the other side my friend. I love you always," Ozzy wrote on his own account, alongside a picture of Ozzy and Rocky, snapped by paparazzi.

"I’m so sorry Sharon. please extend my love to Ozzy… may he rest in peace…. and you will see him again one day at the rainbow bridge," commented Carrie Ann Inaba, while Amanda Kloots added: "Oh Mrs O … I’m so sorry. Sending you lots of love."

"Rocky was my dad's sidekick for 15 years," daughter Kelly added on an Instagram Story post. "I don't know what it will be like to go home and not see him there. Rest in peace, sweet prince."

Ozzy and Sharon are big dog lovers and in 2020 revealed they were dog parents to nine dogs, mostly pomeranians.

© Instagram Kelly Osbourne posted a tribute to father Ozzy's dog Rocky

Their love of animals, however, had also caused issues as their hopes to move back to England had been put on hold until they were able to safely take the dogs with them.

Ozzy's health has also been a setback, with the 75-year-old telling fans on a recent podcast that although they are both hoping to get a flight soon, his medical issues keep popping up.

"It just seems that every time we're set to go, something happens with Ozzy’s health," Sharon said in July.

"We'll get there," Sharon added. "We wanna go back so bad, but we'll get there. Won't we, Ozzy?"

"Yeah," he responded, "we will."

© Kevin Winter Sharon Osbourne and Ozzy Osbourne on stage at the 2020 Grammys

Ozzy was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2003, and more recently suffered a fall in 2019, which dislodged metal rods that had been placed in his spine after he was involved in a quad bike crash in 2003.

He has since had seven surgeries in the last five years, and in 2023 he was forced to cancel his tour.

"My one and only purpose during this time has been to get back on stage. My singing voice is fine. However, after three operations, stem cell treatments, endless physical therapy sessions, and most recently groundbreaking Cybernics (HAL) treatment, my body is still physically weak," he told fans.

© Getty Ozzy canceled his tour in 2023

After living in Los Angeles for decades, Ozzy revealed in an interview that he did not want to die in America, but return to his home country.

"Everything's [expletive] ridiculous there," he told The Observer in 2022."I'm fed up with people getting killed every day. God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert… It's [expletive] crazy.

"I don't want to die in America," Ozzy added. "I'm English. I want to be back. ... It's just time for me to come home."

