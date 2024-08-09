Anthony Hopkins, 86, shares adorable insight into his private life with 67-year-old wife Stella

At 86, Anthony Hopkins is one of the most revered talents of our time – but it turns out the award-winning star has a much more important role than actor, that of cat lover!

The Oscar winner took to Instagram to celebrate International Cat Day, and shared a series of adorable snaps of him cuddling rescue kittens from Ouarzazate, Morocco, where he was filming earlier in 2024 for his new project.

© Instagram Anthony Hopkins cuddles a kitten

The first picture in the carousel saw Anthony cuddling the tiny feline to his chest, with the kitten tucked into his chest and staring down the camera. A second snap showed a ginger kitten stretching on the bed on their back and reaching their paw toward the camera, as a third featured a close-up of a white kitten and his sweet pink ears.

In a fourth picture two of the cars were cuddled up together asleep in her bed, and a fifth showed a sweet cat squinting their eyes at the camera. The final picture showed three of the cats curled up together.

© Instagram Three kittens lie on a bed cuddled together

© Instagram An orange cat lies on its back with its paw stretched towards the camera

All appeared to be available through Help Adopt Moroccan Animals, a "refuge in Marrakech for street animals at risk". The company also shared Anthony's post on social media, and thanked him for advocating for the animals.

Anthony has been a longtime supporter of animals, and in 2023 he and wife Stella Arroyave, 67, teamed up with Paws of War to cover the expenses of animals who needed rescuing internationally.

© Variety Stella Arroyave and Anthony Hopkins at 2022 Oscars

"Being able to help support each of these missions is an honor," the actor said in a statement after the news emerged. "We love animals and want to do all we can to support the great work that Paws of War is doing for our military members. My wife and I are happy to be supporting such positive outcomes."

Paws of War is a nonprofit that helps reunite U.S. armed forces and the animals they saved during deployments.

"Since 2014, we have brought more than 600 dogs and cats, rescued by our troops serving overseas, to safety in the U.S. We have provided 100’s of Veterans with service and support dogs rescued from kill shelters," the organization says on their website, sharing that their mission is to "honor and support our veterans, active military members, and first responders with services that enrich their lives through the rescue and training of service dogs for independence, adoption of companion animals, rescue of overseas animals in war zones, and other essential services to assist our heroes in need".

