Jennifer Aniston's ex Justin Theroux is engaged to Nicole Bryon Bloom! See the sweet story behind the dazzling engagement ring

After sparking engagement rumors at the Venice Film Festival, Justin Theroux and Nicole Brydon Bloom are officially set to tie the knot, and they did so in spectacular style!

People confirmed on Thursday that Nicole and Justin are engaged, with the proposal taking place in the romantic setting of Italy, where the couple was attending the Venice Film Festival for the premiere of Justin's latest film, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

Nicole proudly displayed her dazzling engagement ring on the red carpet, making the evening even more memorable.

Nicole's engagement ring, a stunning custom creation by renowned NYC-based jewelry designer Stephanie Gottlieb, has everyone talking.

The 4-carat, emerald-cut, flawless diamond is set in platinum with an 18-carat yellow gold inlay. Adding a deeply personal touch, Stephanie included both Nicole and Justin’s birthstones inside the band, symbolizing their unique bond.

© Elisabetta A. Villa Justin Theroux's girlfriend Nicole Brydon Bloom was recently spotted wearing a stunning large diamond ring on her left hand

Justin, 53, worked closely with Stephanie to craft this one-of-a-kind ring, ensuring that every detail reflected his style and the sentiment behind this significant milestone.

Known for her bespoke work and expertise in diamonds, Stephanie brought Justin's vision to life, blending timeless elegance with modern artistry.

© Getty Justin Theroux and Nicole Brydon Bloom have been dating since 2023

Justin and Nicole, 30, first caught the public’s eye in February 2023 when they were spotted together at a Netflix event at New York City's exclusive social club, Zero Bond.

The couple mingled with the likes of Queer Eye’s Tan France and actress Louisa Jacobson, Nicole’s co-star on HBO’s The Gilded Age.

© Instagram Photo shared by Justin Theroux's girlfriend Nicole Brydon Bloom from their vacation in Ischia, Italy

By August 2023, Justin and Nicole were seen sharing a romantic moment during a cozy dinner date at the trendy Manhattan restaurant Altro Paradiso.

Just a few months later, in October, the pair was photographed leaving a gym together in New York City, further fueling speculation about their relationship.

Justin has always been known for his preference to keep his romantic life out of the spotlight. In an interview with Esquire just a few months before he and Nicole were first seen together publicly, Justin shared his thoughts on the subject. "It's much more fun not being in a public relationship," he said. "There's something about wanting all of my relationships to exist within the four walls of whatever room we're in."

© Getty Images Justin was previously married to Jennifer Aniston

Despite his desire for privacy, Justin and Nicole made their red carpet debut as a couple at Vanity Fair's Oscars Party in March 2024. Before this, the Mulholland Drive actor had accompanied Nicole as her date to her twin sister's wedding in December 2023, and the two were later seen celebrating Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup's nuptials in Mexico City in June 2024.

Justin, who was previously married to Jennifer Aniston from 2015 until their amicable divorce in 2018, has slowly made appearances in Nicole’s social media posts since their relationship became public. Nicole first shared a mirror selfie of the two at her sister's wedding in December 2023, and in mid-August 2024, she posted a carousel of photos featuring them together.

Recently, Justin featured Nicole in his Instagram Stories on August 20, sharing a sweet photo where he’s seen wrapping his arm around her and planting a kiss on her cheek against a picturesque oceanside backdrop.

As they reveled in their engagement news, Justin and Nicole enjoyed traveling together, with Nicole sharing glimpses of their adventures in stunning waterside locales on her Instagram Stories.