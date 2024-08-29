Jennifer Aniston's ex Justin Theroux sparks engagement rumors as girlfriend Nicole wears giant diamond during red carpet outing

Justin Theroux has sparked engagement rumors with his girlfriend, Nicole Brydon Bloom, after she was recently spotted wearing a stunning large diamond ring on her left hand.

The 53-year-old actor, who was previously married to Jennifer Aniston, made a glamorous appearance with 29-year-old Nicole at the 81st Venice International Film Festival in Italy on Wednesday, turning heads as they walked the red carpet together.

The couple coordinated beautifully, both dressed in chic white ensembles, making it their second major red carpet outing together. They were there to promote Justin’s latest project, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, and their stylish appearance certainly caught everyone’s attention.

Justin, known for his role in The Leftovers, looked effortlessly dapper in a custom cream Zegna suit jacket paired with a high-collar shirt.

He accessorized with elegant Tiffany & Co. jewelry and sported his signature scruffy beard, adding to his rugged charm.

© Elisabetta A. Villa Justin Theroux's girlfriend Nicole Brydon Bloom was recently spotted wearing a stunning large diamond ring on her left hand

Meanwhile, Nicole radiated sophistication in a sleeveless white Akris dress that perfectly highlighted her toned physique. The gown featured a high neck and a subtle slit at the back, while her brunette locks were styled in a sleek, elegant updo.

Justin and Nicole’s relationship, which began over a year ago, has been relatively low-key, with the couple making only a handful of public appearances together since they were first linked romantically in February 2023.

© picture alliance Justin and Nicole held hands tightly as they took to the red carpet in Venice

Their first official red carpet debut as a couple was at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in March of this year, where they captivated onlookers with their undeniable chemistry.

In June, the couple was spotted enjoying a casual day out, dressed in sporty attire as they strolled through the streets.

© picture alliance Justin and Nicole looked like the picture perfect couple

But it was in December that Justin and Nicole reached a significant milestone in their relationship when Justin accompanied Nicole to her twin sister Chrissy's wedding.

Nicole shared a heartwarming mirror selfie from the event, showing her and Justin beaming on a staircase surrounded by loved ones, including Justin’s beloved dog, Kuma.

Their romance has been slowly unfolding in the public eye, with the pair seen sharing a tender kiss last August after a night out at Ray's, a New York City dive bar that Justin co-owns with friends, including Succession actor Nicholas Braun.

The couple’s relationship has also been marked by their shared support for social causes, as they were spotted together on the picket line in NYC, backing the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.

© Gisela Schober Nicole was simply glowing at the Venice Film Festival

Nicole, who is best known for her role as Caroline Stuyvesant in the second season of The Gilded Age, has also appeared in popular shows like Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and films such as 1BR and We Were the Lucky Ones.

Despite her rising profile in the entertainment industry, Nicole has managed to keep a relatively low profile, much like her relationship with Justin.

Justin, for his part, has maintained a famously amicable relationship with his ex-wife Jennifer, 55, with whom he was married for two years.

The former couple, who began dating in 2011 after working together on the film Wanderlust, managed to stay close friends even after their "gentle separation," as Justin has described it. They announced their split in February 2018, but the breakup was anything but acrimonious.

In an interview with The New York Times following their separation, Justin reflected on the end of their relationship, saying, "The good news is that was probably the most—I'm choosing my words really carefully—it was kind of the most gentle separation, in that there was no animosity."

He also shared similar sentiments in an interview with Esquire, where he emphasized that they still love and cherish each other as friends. "Like it or not, we didn't have that dramatic split, and we love each other," he said, adding, "I'm sincere when I say that I cherish our friendship. We can not be together and still bring each other joy."

Justin and Jennifer’s relationship has always been one of mutual respect and affection, and despite the end of their marriage, they have both spoken fondly of each other in the years since.