Justin Theroux shares loved-up vacation photo with girlfriend Nicole Brydon Bloom

Justin Theroux and his girlfriend know a thing or two about summer loving!

Before summer comes to an end, the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice actor, who was married to Jennifer Aniston until 2017, is soaking up the last of his time off with a luxe getaway to Ischia in Italy with Nicole Brydon Bloom.

He and Nicole have been romantically linked since February 2023, and though they have kept their romance largely out of the spotlight, the star made a sweet exception as they continue to enjoy their time abroad.

Recommended video You may also like THROWBACK: Jennifer Aniston splits from Justin Theroux

On Tuesday, Justin, 53, took to Instagram and shared a round of photos on Stories from the picturesque Italian island, including a loved-up photo with Nicole.

In the heartwarming snap, the two are posing right by the water, and Nicole, 30, has her arms wrapped around her beau's neck, as he plants a kiss on her cheek.

The pair sported coordinating outfits, with Nicole donning white trousers with a black fitted crop top, while Justin wore the inverse, black jeans paired with a Louis Vuitton belt and a classic white t-shirt.

© Instagram The couple is enjoying an Italian getaway

Justin and Nicole, an actress known for her role in season two of The Gilded Age, have made few, but sweet, nods to their relationship in public, be it via social media or red carpets.

MORE: Justin Theroux shares unexpected Valentine's Day message alongside beach photo

MORE: Justin Theroux's wedding photos with Nicole Brydon Bloom shared as they attend her twin's nuptials

The couple was first seen together in February 2023 at celebrity-favorite New York City members-only club Zero Bond, where they were photographed alongside her The Gilded Age co-star Louisa Jacobson — Meryl Streep's daughter — and Queer Eye star Tan France.

© Instagram Nicole also shared photos of the trip

They later made their Instagram hard launch In December, when Nicole shared a round of photos, one including Justin, from her twin sister's wedding festivities, plus their red carpet debut at the Vanity Fair Oscars after party this past March.

MORE: Jennifer Aniston's love life and relationships explained as ex Justin Theroux gets serious with new girlfriend

© Instagram The actress turned 30 in March

Nicole's dad is the late, celebrated journalist David Bloom, who worked for NBC News, and passed away aged 39 while on assignment in Iraq in 2003. He was traveling through Baghdad when he collapsed after a blood clot that traveled to his lungs caused a fatal pulmonary embolism, a result of a condition known as deep vein thrombosis.

MORE: Justin Theroux reveals why he won’t ever discuss ex Jennifer Aniston after cozy dinner

© Getty They made their red carpet debut in March

The actress — who was nine years old at the time — made an appearance along with her mom Melanie, her twin sister Christine and their younger sister Ava on the Today Show last year in honor of the 20th anniversary of David's death. It was then that she shared the last message the family received from the reporter: "When you're missing me as I am missing you, remember to say a prayer for all the other boys and girls who are missing their mommies and daddies, too."

"And yes, my dear sweet girls, when I'm a little bit scared, I promise you I will remember you and your mom, and I will know in my heart just how much you love me to the moon and back, right? Love, daddy."