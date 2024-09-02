Jada Pinkett-Smith, 52, displays all-natural look at beach in vacation snapshot you can't miss

Jada Pinkett-Smith has enjoyed a dreamy summer with her family and she gave fans a sneak peek at her beach getaway on Instagram over the weekend.

The 52-year-old star looked radiant in a makeup-free selfie as she posed with the beautiful ocean behind her.

Rocking a shaved head and a demure smile, Jada looked effortlessly beautiful.

She teased some news in the caption that read: "Summer is coming to an end and my heart has been blooming in so many ways. Can't wait to share. Till then…. I'm just embracing the last of the summer vibez."

Fans called her "gorgeous," and asked her the secrets to her age-defying appearance.

Jada has a non-negotiable skincare rule which she credits for her flawless complexion.

In addition to face masks and plenty of sunscreen, she swears by facial steams three to four times a week.

She says the process "keeps her skin moist," and opens her pores as well as pulling out impurities.

'You don’t need a steam room," she explained in a video on social media. "Boil water, pour it into a bowl, put your face over the bowl and throw a towel over your head. Sit under the towel for 1-2 minutes."

Jada also drinks a lot of water. "I drink tons of water," she said. "Usually it's the only thing I'm drinking." Sometimes this means she'll consume nine bottles a day.

She stays in tip top shape with regular exercise and spoke about maintaining a healthy lifestyle during an episode of Red Table Talk.

"Taking care of your body in the way in which you want is an act of self-love," she said.

Jada squeezes in 20 minutes of cardio a day, telling BET: "Everybody’s thinking you gotta be in the gym for an hour and a half. Literally, I’m never in the gym longer than 45 minutes. Just be consistent—that's it! It doesn’t necessarily have to be intense, and you will see a difference. Just go out of your house and do a brisk walk!"

She's also a fan of yoga, and told Women's Health: "I usually do my yoga at home in the evenings for about an hour.

If possible, Jada is joined by her family for the yoga sessions. "It's part of our connection time," she added.

"I used to go so hard on my body. In the gym every day, lifting heavy weights, to have that hard bod. But now I look my body, it's softer, it's not as firm as it was and I'm just learning to love it that way, and not feel that I have to beat my body up to be this muscle-bound thing."