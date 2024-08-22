Jessica Simpson leaves fans stunned with sultry transformation — see photos

Jessica Simpson certainly knows how to spice it up.

The former reality star left fans stunned this week as she shared a round of photos highlighting quite the glammed up, sultry transformation.

The Open Book author has long had a supportive fan base, and they have especially supported her when she has candidly opened up about her struggles with her weight after having three children, and how becoming sober impacted her appearance.

On Wednesday, Jessica took to Instagram and left fans in awe after sharing a round of photos of her looking fabulous as ever with a dramatic new make-up look, somewhat reminiscent of Pamela Anderson's Tommy Lee era.

In the pics, she's sporting her signature platinum blonde hair, though lengthened with extensions, and she has dark smokey-eye look heavy on the black liner paired with a nude lip.

Amping up the sultry look is a fitted black mini dress scattered with cutouts, paired with silver snake-skin knee-high boots.

"One of one," hairstylist Chris Dylan, who shared the stunning photos, wrote, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post with compliments galore.

"QUEEN!" one declared, as others followed suit with: "Yesss Queen Jessica!!!! Eric must be drooling over this hot look," and: "Your make-up is gorgeous," as well as: "OMG!!! Is this really her??? She finally looks happy, healthy, and thriving!!!! Loving this Jess!!!"

© Instagram

Though Jessica certainly knows how to amp up the glamor, she also knows how to keep it casual, which she proved with recent family photos from an outing in support of her son Ace's basketball game.

© Instagram

Jessica has been married to former NFL player Eric Johnson since 2014, and they share daughters Maxwell Drew, 12, and Birdie Mae, five, plus son Ace, who recently celebrated his 11th birthday.

Earlier this month, the mom-of-three posted a sweet selfie featuring Maxwell and Birdie, who appear cuddled up next to their mom as they watched Ace's game from the bleachers.

"Cheerin' for Ace with his sisters from the sidelines," Jessica wrote in her caption along with a string of basketball emojis, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post to gush over the pic that had them seeing not double, but triple.