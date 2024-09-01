Kyra Sedgwick is glowing in filter-free selfie ahead of special day with Kevin Bacon

With summer officially coming to a close this weekend, Kyra Sedgwick is soaking up the last of the warm weather — with caution!

The Summer I Turned Pretty actress celebrated Labor Day weekend by sharing a glowing selfie with fans, who along with compliments praised her for her quick reminder about sunscreen.

She and her husband of 35 years, Kevin Bacon, are based between New York City and Connecticut, and are parents to two kids, Travis, 35, and Sosie, 32.

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick's Love Story

Amid her seemingly relaxing Labor Day weekend plans, Kyra took to Instagram and shared a glowing selfie. Showcasing the sunkissed tan she has developed over the summer and her bouncy blonde curls, she posed with a pink linen hat and dark green sunglasses.

"Summer is ending, but sunscreen is forever (on my neck)," she wrote in her caption along with a sun emoji, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over the radiant snap.

"Beautiful as always! Love your hat! Yes, sunscreen is forever!" one wrote, as others followed suit with: "You always look beautiful," and: "Love love love your hat," as well as: "Great hat, hair, sunglasses, and outfit, Kyra!! Fantastic!!"

This weekend, Kyra and her husband Kevin aren't just celebrating Labor Day and the end of summer, but also their 36th wedding anniversary, on September 4th.

MORE: Kevin Bacon's son Travis celebrates personal update with girlfriend after 'let down' — Kyra Sedgwick reacts

© Instagram Kyra traveled to Arizona earlier in the summer

MORE: Kyra Sedgwick sports curly short hair in throwback photo from Kevin Bacon on 59th birthday

Earlier this year, during an appearance on the Today Show, she opened about her marriage to Kevin, and how they stay grounded. After host Hoda Kotb noted how the pair "don't feel like a Hollywood couple," Kyra said: "I don't know, I just… I was raised in New York, he was raised in [Philadelphia], you know, we brought our kids up in New York," and emphasized: "It's what we do, it's not who we are… I think we've always just had the same priorities, which was like, keep your feet on the ground."

MORE: Kevin Bacon scoops Kyra Sedgwick into his arms in breathtaking new photos with powerful message — see

© Getty She and Kevin are based between New York and Connecticut

Touching on what their work lives are really like, she added: "It's not like it's been easy, longevity is hard, you have to keep on working on trying to get a job, so there's no fantasy of like 'Life is so easy and Hollywood is so easy and movies are so easy.'"

MORE: Kevin Bacon's son Travis supported by mom Kyra Sedgwick as he shares emotional update

© Getty The pair is celebrating their 36th anniversary this week

She also opened up about how grown up her children already are, admitting: "I'm in denial," over how quickly time has passed. Asked how she handled the changes in dynamic that come with kids growing up, she shared: "It's so hard, it's such a hard transition because you go from being able to fix everything to totally not being able to fix everything."

MORE: Kevin Bacon posts must-see shirtless thirst trap for 66th birthday — fans react

© Getty The Bacon-Sedgwick family

"I have no secrets except that you try to figure it out one day at a time and hope that they still want to hang out with you," she noted.

Moreover, asked if she and Kevin were "a united front" when it came to their parenting, she confirmed that they were "for sure," and explained: "I don't think we planned it, I just think that we are similar in that way, like, 'This is important, this is less important,'" adding: "I really don't think we ever thought something very differently about the way to parent the kids, but also to discipline them or not discipline them."