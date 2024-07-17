Jada Pinkett Smith's transformations throughout the years: from friends with Tupac to marriage with Will Smith

In 1971, Jada was born to mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris, and father Robsol Pinkett Jr. According to her grandmother, who helped raise Jada for much of her youth, she always had a passion for the arts. It wasn't long before she was enrolled in piano, tap dance, and ballet lessons, thus catalyzing her journey into stardom.

However, Jada's childhood was not all good and well. The Nutty Professor actress has often spoken out about her mother's struggle with heroin addiction while Jada was growing up.

During her Red Table Talk, Jada opened up: "I think I didn’t find out my mother was addicted to heroin until I was in my teens. I could tell when my mother was high. She couldn’t make it on time to pick me up from school, or [she was] nodding off, falling asleep in the middle of something."

Despite their struggles, the two have always remained close: "A mother and daughter's relationship is usually the most honest, and we are so close."