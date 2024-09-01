Jada Pinkett Smith supports daughter Willow after show-stopping appearance: 'Goddess'

Jada Pinkett Smith is one proud mom!

The former Red Table Talk host's kids have given her a lot of reasons to feel proud, though most recently it was her daughter Willow Smith getting a public shout-out from her.

The "Wait a Minute!" singer, 23, is the Girls Trip actress' youngest child with husband Will Smith, with whom she also shares son Jaden Smith, 26, plus she is a stepmom to the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum's son with Sheree Zampino, Trey Smith, 31.

Willow Smith sings inside her Malibu home

Over the weekend, Jada took to Instagram and gave a sweet shout-out to Willow, who has spent the summer touring as an opening act for Childish Gambino, actor Donald Glover's musical persona.

The doting mom first shared a video of her daughter singing at a large concert hall, panning the camera around to show the crowd with their flashlight on, followed by more similar videos of Willow singing some of her songs from her new album, Empathogen.

"Straight Goddess vibezzzz," she wrote in her caption, and celebrity friends and fans alike were quick to take to the comments section under the post and further cheer on and compliment Willow.

"Truly a huge talent," Beyoncé's mom Tina Knowles wrote alongside a string of red heart emojis, as others followed suit with: "I know you are so proud!!! Willow is such a star!!!! And she's doing it HER way!!!!! Congrats Willow!!!!" and: "You must be such a proud mama!" as well as: "Ahhhhhh love her vibe so much."

MORE: Willow Smith rocks stunning bodycon dress and slicked back braids for latest appearance

MORE: Inside Jaden Smith's Bahamas getaway for 26th birthday with sister Willow Smith — photos

Willow has been releasing music for over ten years, starting with her debut song "Whip My Hair," an instantly viral hit that came out in 2010 when she was only nine years old.

© Scott Legato Willow has spent the summer on tour

Her older brother Jaden was similarly part of another huge hit that year, Justin Bieber's song "Never Say Never," which he is featured in.

MORE: Will Smith and twin siblings shock fans with rare photo — and you should see Willow

© Getty Images Jada has two talented kids

Willow, who in addition to her new album and tour, also recently celebrated the release of her novel Black Shield Maiden, opened up to Allure earlier this summer about her upcoming projects, as well as about whether she considers herself a "nepo baby."

MORE: Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith spark reaction as they come together for cheeky family photo with 3 kids

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin The Smith family

Though she shared she's aware of the privileges her last name may have lent her, she maintained she believes it's what pushed her to work even harder. "I truly believe that my spirit is a strong spirit and that, even if my parents weren't who they were, I would still be a weirdo and a crazy thinker."

She went on: "I definitely think that a little bit of insecurity has driven me harder because people do think that the only reason I'm successful is because of my parents. That has driven me to work really hard to try to prove them wrong. But nowadays, I don't need to prove [expletive] to anybody."