Emma Heming Willis gets emotional while talking about her 'journey' as a carer for Bruce Willis — 'It's still very difficult for me to talk about'

Emma Heming Willis puts her all into raising awareness for frontotemporal dementia, which her husband Bruce Willis suffers from. But it can be hard work using her platform over almost a million followers on top of her role as a carer.

The mother-of-two got tearful as she spoke about the "journey" she was on as a carer for someone with frontotemporal dementia, while trying to speak about the cause of Lorenzo's House, which aims to help families with a member experiencing younger-onset dementia.

"I can't talk about Lorenzo's House without getting emotional. Their mission is so beautiful and speaks to me in such a deep way", she started, before segueing into revealing that originally she'd had to turn down talking about the organization for personal reasons.

"There's a lot of things I can't talk about without getting emotional and Diane had reached out to me a couple of months ago", she said before pausing because she was "going to cry again".

Emma took a moment to breathe as tears filled her eyes, before she revealed that they'd approached her to talk about supporting the organization for a "youth summit", and she'd initially turned it down because "it is very hard".

She explained: "As I'm on this journey. I'm on our journey. It's still very difficult for me to navigate and talk about and I do so. but I do so when I can do it. When I feel emotionally stable to do it."

Taking a pause, she followed this up by saying: "As you can see, I'm not emotionally stable. I mean yes I am. But this topic brings it out."

The 45-year-old added that she hoped in time to be able to "get out there more and lend my voice and be comfortable and confident to be able to do so", but that it would take her time.

Her parting message was for any charities or families who were reaching out to her for dementia-related awareness, that she hoped to be able to say yes to helping them eventually.

Emma has spoken candidly about her role as a carer to her husband Bruce, as the Die Hard actor was forced to retire from acting in 2022 due to aphasia. His diagnosis with frontotemporal dementia was revealed in 2023 by the family.