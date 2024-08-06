Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Rumer Willis, Demi Moore, Tallulah Willis, and Scout LaRue Willis attend the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California© Getty

Demi Moore showcases sunkissed glow in new photos of special 'family' outing with lookalike daughters

The BRATS star is spending the summer in Idaho, with her daughters, Bruce Willis, and his wife Emma Heming

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon - New York
New York WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Nothing is more important to Demi Moore than her family, and she is enjoying a fun summer with all of them.

In addition to of course her acting, the St. Elmo's Fire actress is known by fans for how tight-knit her blended family is, including her friendship with ex-husband Bruce Willis.

She and the Die Hard actor were married from 1987 to 2000, and together welcomed daughters Rumer, 35, Scout, 33, and Tallulah, 30, plus he is also a dad to daughters Mabel Rae, 12, and Evelyn Penn, ten, who he shares with wife Emma Heming Willis.

Recommended videoYou may also likeDemi Moore at 60

On Tuesday, Demi took to Instagram and shared a sweet glimpse into the family's summer, which they have largely spent in Idaho, where they have owned several properties since the 1990s.

After recently celebrating her daughter Scout's birthday with a day out on the lake, the next outing for the family was to the Sun Valley Music Festival. Demi first shared a photo of herself smiling ear-to-ear, with her beloved pup Pilaf on her lap, followed by more candid family pics.

She next shared a photo of her daughter Rumer laying on picnic blankets with her own daughter, one-year-old Louetta Isley, plus a sweet snap of youngest daughters Scout and Tallulah posing next to each other.

"Family outing at @svmusicfestival!" Demi wrote in her caption, adding: "Picnicking on the grass, listening to a magnificent orchestra, and surrounded by the majestic Idaho mountains."

MORE: Scout Willis looks identical to mom Demi Moore as she announces exciting news

Photo shared by Demi Moore on Instagram of her daughter Rumer Willis with daughter Louetta while attending the Sun Valley Music Festival in Idaho, August 6, 2024© Instagram
Rumer's daughter is Bruce and Demi's first and only grandchild

MORE: Demi Moore twins with daughter Scout Willis in leg-lengthening shorts

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post to gush about the heartwarming photos, with one writing: "Lovely," alongside a string of red heart emojis, as others followed suit with: "Beautiful, have an incredible time, love!" and: "Beautiful family," as well as: "Grandma time! I love it."

Photo shared by Demi Moore on Instagram of her daughters Scout and Tallulah Willis while attending the Sun Valley Music Festival in Idaho, August 6, 2024© Instagram
Scout and Tallulah at the family picnic

Most recently, it was Rumer who shared a glimpse of the family's Idaho summer, after she shared some snaps from Scout's birthday. 

MORE: Demi Moore and Emma Heming come together to celebrate Bruce Willis with heartwarming family photos

Photo shared by Demi Moore on Instagram of her daughter Rumer Willis and her daughter Louetta while attending the Sun Valley Music Festival in Idaho, August 6, 2024© Instagram
The Willis-Moore family have deep ties to Idaho

She first shared a video of Scout laying on a float in the water, followed by an adorable photo of Demi, sporting a chic white bikini, standing on the dock while holding hands with her granddaughter Lou, who Rumer shares with partner Derek Richard Thomas.

MORE: Demi Moore turns heads in white denim look in surprise TriBeCa appearance for BRATS

Photo shared by Rumer Willis on Instagram July 2024 of her mom Demi Moore with her daughter Louetta, as they celebrated Scout Willis' birthday in Idaho© Instagram
The actress recently posed with baby Lou by the lake while celebrating Scout's birthday

More photos followed of the bikini-clad ladies soaking up the sun, and Rumer captioned her post with: "River Monsters for @scoutlaruewillis birthday."

She continued: "No place I would rather be than by your side," before noting: "My leg bruise is courtesy of my first time trick riding on a horse woohoo," referring to a photo of her with a bruise on her thigh.

