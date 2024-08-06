Demi Moore showcases sunkissed glow in new photos of special 'family' outing with lookalike daughters

Nothing is more important to Demi Moore than her family, and she is enjoying a fun summer with all of them.
In addition to of course her acting, the St. Elmo's Fire actress is known by fans for how tight-knit her blended family is, including her friendship with ex-husband Bruce Willis.
She and the Die Hard actor were married from 1987 to 2000, and together welcomed daughters Rumer, 35, Scout, 33, and Tallulah, 30, plus he is also a dad to daughters Mabel Rae, 12, and Evelyn Penn, ten, who he shares with wife Emma Heming Willis.
On Tuesday, Demi took to Instagram and shared a sweet glimpse into the family's summer, which they have largely spent in Idaho, where they have owned several properties since the 1990s.
After recently celebrating her daughter Scout's birthday with a day out on the lake, the next outing for the family was to the Sun Valley Music Festival. Demi first shared a photo of herself smiling ear-to-ear, with her beloved pup Pilaf on her lap, followed by more candid family pics.
She next shared a photo of her daughter Rumer laying on picnic blankets with her own daughter, one-year-old Louetta Isley, plus a sweet snap of youngest daughters Scout and Tallulah posing next to each other.
"Family outing at @svmusicfestival!" Demi wrote in her caption, adding: "Picnicking on the grass, listening to a magnificent orchestra, and surrounded by the majestic Idaho mountains."
Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post to gush about the heartwarming photos, with one writing: "Lovely," alongside a string of red heart emojis, as others followed suit with: "Beautiful, have an incredible time, love!" and: "Beautiful family," as well as: "Grandma time! I love it."
Most recently, it was Rumer who shared a glimpse of the family's Idaho summer, after she shared some snaps from Scout's birthday.
She first shared a video of Scout laying on a float in the water, followed by an adorable photo of Demi, sporting a chic white bikini, standing on the dock while holding hands with her granddaughter Lou, who Rumer shares with partner Derek Richard Thomas.
More photos followed of the bikini-clad ladies soaking up the sun, and Rumer captioned her post with: "River Monsters for @scoutlaruewillis birthday."
She continued: "No place I would rather be than by your side," before noting: "My leg bruise is courtesy of my first time trick riding on a horse woohoo," referring to a photo of her with a bruise on her thigh.