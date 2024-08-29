Tallulah Willis gives rare update on how Bruce Willis is doing: 'Our visits have so much love'

Tallulah Willis has an update on how her dad Bruce Willis is doing, and how the family has evolved for the better in spite of his difficult health journey.

The Die Hard actor, 69, was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia last year, which itself came after initially being diagnosed with aphasia the year prior.

Tallulah is his youngest daughter with ex Demi Moore, to whom he was married from 1987 to 2000, and with who he also shares daughters Rumer, 36, and Scout, 33, plus he is also a dad to daughters Mabel Ray, 12, and Evelyn Penn, ten, who he shares with wife Emma Heming Willis.

Bruce Willis' daughter shares adorable video of her beloved father

Tallulah, speaking with E! News, opened up about Bruce's health, sharing: "It's the same which in this situation is a good thing."

She added: "Our visits have so much love and I feel that, that overarches anything for me, it's being able to have that connection," emphasizing: "I know he knows how much I love him, I know how much he loves me, I know how much he loves all of us."

"It's a hard thing for anyone going through this, but it has really created an opportunity for more love for my family," she noted.

© Instagram Tallulah gave a rare update on her dad

Opening up about how her relationship with her sisters has changed, she also said that the birth of her sister Rumer's daughter Louetta a little over a year ago has been "a very unifying focal point, kind of a center of gravity in our family, and something that we all love, and that we all love to share in that."

MORE: Demi Moore showcases sunkissed glow in new photos of special 'family' outing with lookalike daughters

© Getty The Willis family

MORE: Demi Moore's three lookalike daughters Rumer, Scout and Tallulah with ex-husband Bruce Willis

"We are in constant contact, we have many group threads for the family, but my sisters and I talk everyday," she added.

© Instagram Tallulah said she and her sisters are closer than ever

Tallulah also opened up about how they have learned to lean on and support each other more than ever amid their dad's diagnosis. "There's maybe even a higher level of communication and when I say communication I mean speaking up about what we need in a situation even in a very small, micro adjustment," she said.

"Now there's more vocabulary that we have all learned that we can really use seamlessly with each other."