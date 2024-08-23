Rumer Willis confirms breakup with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas — 16 months after birth of their daughter

Rumer Willis announced that she and her long-time partner Derek Richard Thomas have broken up after at least two years together.

© Shutterstock Rumer and her ex-boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas

The daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore took to Instagram Stories, where she made the revelation in an Ask Me Anything "uncensored" post. Responding to the question "Are you and Derek still a couple?", she broke the news to her fans.

"Nope," she said. "I am single momming it and co-parenting."

© @rumerwillis Instagram Rumer announces she's single

The actress continued: "I'm so grateful for Lou," adding: "She is the best thing in my life and I'm forever grateful I was able to have the time in that relationship for her to come into my life."

It's unknown exactly when they broke up, although Rumer's recent birthday post led to speculation that they may have split, as the 36-year-old made no mention of Derek in the emotional tribute to her daughter.

© Instagram Rumer steals a kiss from her daughter Lou

She referred to her daughter as "my soulmate and the love of my life," adding that the "last year has been so wild and challenging and beautiful and you are such a light. I am so grateful for you. For your tenderness and love. I learned so much this year. So much about myself."

"I feel more free and happier than I have been in a long time," she added. "Navigating through this last year has shown me strength inside myself I didn’t know was possible and I am so proud of myself."

She continued that she would be "letting go of everything and anything that no longer serves me," before saying in reference to her daughter: "Just you and me kid, it’s all magic. I’m so lucky I get to share life with you."

Rumer was first linked with Derek, a musician and producer, in 2022 as she posted about him on May 28. They appeared to fall in love quickly, as by August of that year, Derek gushed about his girlfriend on Instagram, saying: "In the short time we’ve been together you have filled my life with joy and peace. Everything is just so easy with you. We sing, we dance, we play and most of all we laugh. Thank you for being you."

By the end of that year, the couple confirmed they were expecting their first child, Louetta Isley Thomas Willis, who Rumer gave birth to in April 2023. Rumer had an "unmedicated" home birth, which she described as a "wild" experience.