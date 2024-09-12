Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry make out live on stage after actor pays very rare tribute to fiance

Orlando Bloom has paid an emotional and rare public tribute to fiance Katy Perry as she was honored with the MTV Vanguard Award.

The actor, who is engaged to Katy, appeared at the MTV Video Music Awards to introduce the singer, who went on to perform a medley of her biggest hits. He then handed her the award at the end, with the pair making out to the cheers of fans.

© Mike Coppola "We fell in love with her as Katy Perry, but I fell in love with her as Katherine Hudson," he began, mentioning Katy's real name. "We know her as a global superstar who brings love and light and her unique sense of humor to every song she writes and music video she creates," he continued, adding: "I know her as a mother, a partner who brings that same love and joy to our family."

© Gilbert Flores "In moments when we most needed it her music, and the world it creates have brought a sense of joy and laughter, inspiring generations all over the world. She loves with her whole heart – I see it everywhere, in our home, her work and especially her love for her fans." "Congratulations on this honor, baby," he concluded before revealing that he calls her Katherine when he introduced her to the stage.

© TIMOTHY A. CLARY During the performance Orlando could be seen watching his fiance with pride, as she sang hits including "Teenage Dream," "California Girls" and "I Kissed A Girl".



© Christopher Polk The couple first began dating in 2016, however they briefly split in 2017, before reuniting later that year. Orlando popped the question in 2019 and in 2020 they welcomed their daughter Daisy, who recently turned four.

