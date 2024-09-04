Katy Perry talks Orlando Bloom split days after daughter Daisy's 4th birthday

Katy Perry is grateful for both the high highs and the low lows she has gone through with fiancé Orlando Bloom.

The couple first started dating in 2016, however they briefly split in 2017, and reunited later that year, before getting engaged in 2019 and welcoming daughter Daisy Dove, who just turned four, in 2020.

Now better than ever, the "Woman's World" singer has given insight into what their split was really like, and how they got through it.

Katy Perry in the delivery room after welcoming daughter Daisy

During an appearance on Alexandra Cooper's Call her Daddy podcast, Katy confessed that she and Orlando "were't really in it from Day 1."

Prior to meeting Orlando, Katy had split from husband Russell Brand in 2012, and was linked to musicians John Mayer and Diplo afterwards; she explained: "I mean, he was [in it], in a way, because he had just done a huge time of celibacy, and he had set intentions," however: "I was fresh out of a relationship, and I was just like, 'I can't do this anymore, I need to swim in a different pond.' But I had yet to do a lot of some real work."

Around that time, Orlando went to the famed week-long intensive therapy retreat The Hoffman Process, and Katy further recalled: "He went there, and then he came back, and he wasn't playing this cat-mouse game anymore with me."

© Getty Images Katy and Orlando met at an awards show in 2016

However, she admitted it caused more of a rift, revealing that: "I was like, 'This is boring, I'm moving on,'" because "I was so used to this push-pull," and she was "playing games."

"It was a dopamine hit, right? It's what I knew," she added, and that a "really tough year" of working on herself and her past relationship habits followed.

© Instagram The couple has been engaged since 2019

"Then I got the tools and spoke the same language, and it changed my life," she continued, emphasizing: "It saved my life. I would be dead without it. I would not be on this planet without that process and meditation."

© Instagram They welcomed daughter Daisy in 2020

"The more we do the work, the more we find the next level," she further maintained. "Sometimes we get stuck and we're like, 'OK, well, let's go in to do the work, and this is going to be annoying, and I don't want to do it…' And then we find the next level, and that's why we're continuing in the relationship."

© Amy Sussman Katy and Orlando were broken up for less than a year

Moreover, gushing about how Orlando supports her and her needs, she said: "We all have our strengths and our opportunities for growth. But one of his strengths [is] when I crumble, he can step in and be that anchor."

She noted: "Because I'm usually just, 'Alpha, alpha, testosterone, testosterone! I got this, I don't need any help!'" however: "Actually, I do need help, I do need a partner."