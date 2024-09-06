Orlando Bloom reacts to Katy Perry's controversial interview - see his public response

Katy Perry gave a searingly personal insight into her relationship with Orlando Bloom this week when she appeared on Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast.

During the candid chat, Katy revealed that her love language is acts of service, sharing she'd rather Orlando tidy the kitchen, do the dishes and close the pantry doors than shower her with expensive gifts.

In the tell-all interview, the Woman's World singer revealed that if she found the kitchen tidy, she'd reward Orlando with an intimate act, shocking listeners of the podcast.

© Robin Marchant Katy Perry shared an insight into her relationship with Orlando Bloom

Orlando took the personal revelations in his stride, reacting with a jovial comment on Instagram, simply writing on a video of the clip: "I've cleaned the whole house."

Katy and Orlando's relationship

The Teenage Dream icon, who used to be married to Russell Brand, gave further insight into her and Orlando's dynamic, sharing: "I chose someone like Orlando because there is a lot more equal energy there and he and he wasn't intimidated by the power."

Adding what she looks for in a man, Katy said: "I really value presence. I value loyalty, I value adventure. I value humor. I value lightheartedness. I value problem-solving. I value playfulness."

© Getty Katy Perry shared her type

Katy also appeared to address her ex-husband, Russell Brand, when Alex asked her to list the red flags she now avoids in relationships.

"I'm no longer attracted to narcissism. Or anyone that is constantly changing the goal post or pulling the rug out from you emotionally," she continued: "Anyone who says, 'I know you better than you know yourself', is a red flag. That is a full manipulation tactic to make you question everything you're doing. So if anyone is hearing that in their life right now, that is a red flag."

© Getty Images Katy Perry said she is no longer attracted to narcissists

To get to the happy place they're in now, Katy and Orlando both went through the Hoffman Process to work on themselves. Katy says the process, "rewires the way you think about yourself and it helps you rewire all the bad habits and the rewires your neural pathways through different physical activities."

On top of that, Katy and Orlando regularly go to couples therapy to ensure they're on the same page. We're happy that they've found a way to navigate their relationship and keep it strong!