Katy Perry shocks with jaw-dropping bikini photo from daunting challenge with Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry just took the biggest trust fall with Orlando Bloom.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor recently showed his daredevil side with adventure show Orlando Bloom: To The Edge, for which he took on a variety of stunts and challenges, and he finally convinced the "Woman's World" singer to join him.

The couple have been together since 2016, engaged since 2019, and share daughter Daisy Dove, who will be four years old on August 26.

Katy Perry parties with fans in Barcelona

On Monday, Katy left fans and celebrity friends alike shocked as she shared a round of photos of her and Orlando jumping off of a flying helicopter into the ocean.

She donned no gear save for her bright orange bikini, and one photo sees her holding hands with her fiancé right after jumping off of the edge of the helicopter, while another taken from far away put into perspective their distance from the water.

The pop star also shared a video of the process, which captured Orlando calming her nerves as they counted down to the big jump.

"Like the stars are in the sky. You and I will find each other. In every single life," Katy wrote in her caption, lyrics from her new song "Lifetimes," inspired by her daughter Daisy, which she recently released.

© Instagram Orlando and Katy took the plunge

Fans and celebrity friends alike were quick to then take to the comments section under the post and express their awe, with Kris Jenner simply declaring: "OMG!!!!" with fire emojis, as Kate Hudson wrote: "Ah!!! So fun!!!" plus Lauren Sánchez, who Katy and Orlando recently vacationed with, added: "Best day."

© Instagram The couple recently vacationed in Italy

Orlando had previously opened up about Katy's support of the show, despite her hesitation over him taking on such daunting challenges.

© Instagram The two have been together for eight years

During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in April, host Stephen Colbert joked: "Did you have to clear this idea with her or did she just find out about it later?"

© Instagram Katy recently shared a rare glimpse of little Daisy

And though he said that: "Obviously, she's fully supportive. We fully support one another in all of our ventures," he noted: "But I don't think she had quite fully grasped what I would be doing until I came home from work and I was clearly under severe stress."

He added: "Physical, emotional, and mental stress from some of the things that I'd been going through. And she was like, 'Are you okay?' 'cause ordinarily I'm super chill."