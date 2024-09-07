How Orlando Bloom's drastic transformation impacted relationship with Katy Perry

Orlando Bloom certainly underwent a major transformation for his latest role in The Cut. According to the star, his fiancée Katy Perry had a major reaction when she saw the results on-screen.

When Katy attended the premiere at Toronto International Film Festival, she "just was freaked out" by the film which sees Orlando playing a boxer who must undergo drastic weight loss in order to compete.

"She watched it and was like, 'I need a stiff drink,'" Orlando told People. The "taxing" role meant that Orlando was certainly "hangry."

"The last three weeks in London, before we started filming, were just tuna and cucumber." Orlando worked with a nutritionist who "had me on a strict regime to tear me down, so that we started the film at my lightest weight. And then I put on weight as we filmed."

At one point during the filming process, Orlando "literally thought I was gonna die," he confessed. But Katy was incredibly supportive: "She was there throughout, with the kids and stuff. It's hard for your family."

Katy and Orlando share a daughter, Daisy Dove, together. The Lord of the Rings star is also father to his son Flynn with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr. According to the actor, the singer "was really moved" by the film, as "she knew what it took" to film it.

Orlando's co-star Catriona Balfe attested to the dramatic transformation's impact on the actor, as she explained: "You can do stuff like that when you're on your own, it's one thing about being single. We were all younger before we had families [and] you can kind of throw yourself into something. But when you have to come home, and you have to be a parent."

She clarified that she didn't think she'd ever "put my health at risk" for a role, while reflecting on how "gaunt" the Pirates of the Caribbean star was during filming. "I think sometimes I've worked [expletive] 90 hours a week and you don't sleep, which is tough."

According to the film synopsis for The Cut, Orlando plays "a retired fighter obsessed with getting back in the ring — even if it costs him his life."

The Cut wasn't the first time Orlando's life had to change for work, as his series Orlando Bloom: To The Edge brought him "close to death." The star again recognized Katy's support while he underwent the extreme challenges.

"She's a wonderful support," he explained of his partner. "She really holds me accountable, which I appreciate.”