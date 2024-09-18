Colin Farrell makes rare red carpet appearance with lookalike son Henry

Actor Colin Farrell made a dazzling appearance on Tuesday as he stepped out on the red carpet alongside his lookalike son, Henry.

The father-son duo attended the New York premiere of The Penguin which is set to premiere on HBO on 19 September. The miniseries sees Colin resume his role of Oz Cobb from The Batman which was released back in 2022.

© Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock Colin was joined by his lookalike son Henry

For the glitzy event, Colin, 48, looked his usual suave self dressed in a pinstripe tuxedo, a crisp white shirt and a slick black tie. He accessorised with a cluster of silver rings and wore his raven locks slicked back behind his ears.

Colin was accompanied by his 14-year-old son who looked every inch his father’s mini-me dressed in a smart black suit and a matching black shirt.

© Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock The father-son duo shone brightly on the red carpet

The actor shares Henry with actress and Ondine co-star Alicja Bachleda-Curuś. Aside from Henry, he is also a doting father to James, 21, whom he shares with model Kim Bordenave.

James has a rare neurological disorder called Angelman syndrome. In 2024, Colin launched the Colin Farrell Foundation in honour of his son. The nonprofit provides support for individuals and families living with intellectual disabilities through advocacy, education and innovative programmes.

"He's nothing but a gift. He's, as far as I'm concerned, exactly the way he should be," the actor said of his son in 2008. "James is just perfect, to be honest. He's a happy boy and if you can honestly say that your child is happy, then you're a very, very fortunate man."

© Getty Images Colin Farrell shares Henry with Alicja Bachleda

Meanwhile, during a candid chat with PEOPLE magazine earlier this year, Colin shared an emotional insight into his life with James and spoke about the launch of his foundation.

Opening up, he said: "This is the first time I've spoken about it, and obviously the only reason I'm speaking is I can't ask James if he wants to do this.

"I mean, I can. I speak to James as if he's 20 and has perfect fluency with the English language and age-appropriate cognitive ability. But I can't discern a particular answer from him as to whether he's comfortable with all this or not, so I have to make a call based on knowing James' spirit and what kind of young man he is and the goodness that he has in his heart."

© Getty Images Model Kim Bordenave and actor Colin Farrell at the 75th Annual Academy Awards in 2003

While Colin tends to keep his two sons out of the spotlight, he has previously spoken about how both Henry and James support him behind the scenes.

In conversation with Vanity Fair, the actor gushed about how his sons hype him up when the awards season rolls around. "If anything, they do the opposite," he explained. "I can be a bit kicking over sandcastles about the whole thing, about the awards-season stuff.

© Getty Images The actor shares a close bond with his two sons

"I remember my boy came back from school one day and he had heard, I think I had won the National Board of Review and I said, 'yeah, it's cool.'

"And he went, [mockingly] 'oh, yeah, yeah, yeah. Yeah, it's cool.' He went, 'Come on, enjoy it for God's sake. Just enjoy it.' And I was like, okay, I'll lean into that wisdom.”

He added: "His point was you can get overtaken by it. You can take all this stuff too serious by trying really hard to not take it serious, in a way. There’s a bit of a trap there."