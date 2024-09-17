Joanna Gaines' son looks so grown up as mom shares impressive home videos

Joanna Gaines is turning the spotlight onto her youngest son with husband Chip Gaines.

Though the Magnolia Network founder has long kept her children as much out of the public eye as possible, in recent years, her followers have been getting to know six-year-old Crew through occasional glimpses into his personality on his mom's social media.

Fans are well aware that Crew is truly the former HGTV star's sidekick, and now, she has a forthcoming children's book inspired by him, The World Needs the Wonder You See.

After announcing the new book, which she said was inspired out of her admiration of "the way Crew moves through the world," Joanna took to Instagram and shared a video montage featuring several clips of Crew that demonstrate just that.

Among them are videos of him playing with snails, harvesting honey from their bee farm, splashing along a creek, snorkeling at night and many more fun outdoor activities.

"This little boy knows how to live — eyes wide open, always expectant for a glimpse of wonder," Joanna noted in her caption, and announced: "My new children's book, inspired by Crew, is available for pre-order!"

© Instagram Crew truly has a green thumb

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over all the heartwarming clips, with one writing: "Crew is an inspiration to us all," as others followed suit with: "What an adorable inspiration. He seems like an old soul who appreciates our beautiful planet," and: "He's adorable in so many ways but his ability to pay the closest attention to the smallest things is truly the wonder of him," as well as: "Crew is so amazing. He is a precious gift."

In addition to Crew, Joanna and Chip, who have been married since 2003, are also parents to Drake, 19, who recently started his sophomore year of college at Baylor University, Ella Rose, 17, Duke, who just celebrated his 16th birthday, and Emmie Kay, 14.

© Instagram He is an animal lover

In another Instagram post announcing her book, a follow-up to her 2020 book The World Needs Who You Were Made to Be, and which will be out in January 2025, the author wrote: "Years of admiring the way Crew moves through the world inspired an idea for a children's book all about the everyday beauty and surprise that kids are so naturally drawn to seek out and discover."

© Instagram The six-year-old loves the outdoors

She went on: "I wanted to write this story in part for Crew — as a thank you for all of the times he has walked me back to the richer side of life," before noting: "But I also wrote it for me, and for anyone who could use a reminder that wonder awaits us too."

© Instagram Joanna and Chip have been married since 2003

"I don't think it's ever too late to live with our eyes wide open and our hearts expectant for wonder," she ultimately emphasized.

In addition to her children's books, Joanna has also written several home and cooking books, plus in 2022, she released her memoir, The Stories We Tell: Every Piece of Your Story Matters, which in part documented her journey as a child of a Korean immigrant growing up in Wichita, Kansas.