Colin Farrell's rarely-seen youngest son to be put front and center – details The Banshees of Inisherin star is nominated for Best Actor

Colin Farrell has an exciting week ahead of him as he gears up to attend the 95th Academy Awards this Sunday night in Los Angeles.

The night will be even more special for him given that his date to the ceremony is none other than his 13-year-old son Henry.

Speaking with Vanity Fair's Little Gold Men segment, he gushed that they would both be wearing velvet tuxes, looking to be quite the dapper pair on the carpet.

He also expressed his excitement to be reunited with the cast of The Banshees of Inisherin, which is nominated for nine Oscars including Best Actor for his performance.

"That'll be a laugh, and it'll be the last push across the line. We'll just celebrate the day and enjoy it, and take any kind of thoughts of winning and all that stuff off the table," he said.

The actor is also a dad to 19-year-old James, who he shares with model Kim Bordenave. He shares Henry with actress and Ondine co-star Alicja Bachleda-Curuś.

Colin has been up for several acting honors this awards season

Continuing his conversation with Vanity Fair, he discussed how his sons hype him up when it comes to awards season and help him celebrate his successes.

"If anything, they do the opposite," he explained. "I can be a bit kicking over sand castles about the whole thing, about the awards-season stuff.

"I remember my boy came back from school one day and he had heard, I think I had won the National Board of Review and I said, 'yeah, it's cool.'

"And he went, [mockingly] 'oh, yeah, yeah, yeah. Yeah, it's cool.' He went, 'Come on, enjoy it for God's sake. Just enjoy it.' And I was like, okay, I'll lean into that wisdom.

Apart from Oscar date Henry, the actor is also dad to now 19-year-old James

"His point was you can get overtaken by it. You can take all this stuff too serious by trying really hard to not take it serious, in a way. There’s a bit of a trap there."

The actor has a doting relationship with both his sons, although prefers to keep them away from the spotlight.

