Meet Sofia Vergara's dashing son Manolo — and what she's said about becoming a grandmother
Manolo Gonzalez Vergara and Sofia Vergara at the launch of TOMA by Sofia Vergara & son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara held at The Barker Hangar on June 7, 2024 in Santa Monica, California© Getty

The Modern Family alum and Griselda actress gave birth to her only son when she was 18

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon - New York
New York WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Sofia Vergara has a built-in best friend — and now business partner — in her son, Manolo González Vergara.

Like his famous mom, Manolo, who just celebrated his 33rd birthday, was born in Barranquilla, Colombia in 1991, when his mom was 18 years old.

He was born out of the Modern Family actress' relationship with her high school sweetheart Joe González, who she married the year their son was born, however they divorced in 1993.

Sofia Vergara's Rise to Fame

In 1998, when Manolo was about seven years old, his family relocated from Colombia to Miami, two years after his uncle Rafael was killed by a Colombian cartel in a botched kidnapping attempt.

Catch up below on everything there is to know about Manolo and his relationship with his mom.

HOLLYWOOD, CA - OCTOBER 02: (EDITORS NOTE: Retransmission with alternate crop.) Manolo Vergara (L) and Sofia Vergara attend the "Guilty Party: History of Lying" Season 2 premiere at ArcLight Cinemas on October 2, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for AT&T Hello Lab)© Getty
Manolo was born on September 16, 1991

Sofia and Manolo "grew up together"

Sofia has spoken candidly about the fact that she gave birth to Manolo when she was only 18 years old. Speaking with People, she reflected: "I was not even 20 years old, so I don't even remember that much of my life without being a mother."

Though she admitted: "I wish I was older sometimes, because I would've been more mature, more prepared to be a mother," she maintained: "That was what I got and what happened." 

"So I just kept going and try not to look back at it, because it is what it is. But it is fun because I kind of grew up together with my son," she shared.

Manolo Gonzalez-Ripoll Vergara, Sofia Vergara Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame on May 7, 2015 in Hollywood, California© Getty
The entrepreneur has long been his mom's biggest supporter

He has a business with his mom

Though Manolo has previously dabbled in both acting and directing, most recently, he redirected his attention to a new food business. Earlier this year, with the support of his mom, he launched TOMA, the mother-son duo's new empanada brand, which serves as an ode to their love of food, and their Colombian heritage.

Sofia Vergara and Manolo Gonzalez Vergara at the launch of TOMA by Sofia Vergara & son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara held at The Barker Hangar on June 7, 2024 in Santa Monica, California© Getty
The mother-son duo launched an empanada company

After a launch party in June 2024, Sofia took to Instagram to celebrate the new brand, joking in one of her posts: "Made by Manolo, eaten by me," which has become the brand's tagline. She added: "@eattoma is our love letter to Latin food and we are so excited to get to share it with [you] all. Thank [you] to everyone that came last night!!!"

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 28: Manolo Gonzalez Vergara and actress Sofia Vergara attend NoMad Las Vegas' celebration of their âPawshâ dog program featuring new luxury retail brand CANINI By Manolo Gonzalez Vergara at NoMad Las Vegas on February 28, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/WireImage)© Denise Truscello
Manolo is a dog dad

Sofia will be a fun "abuela"

Though little is known about Manolo's personal life, or his current relationship status, his mom is already looking ahead to whenever she becomes a grandmother. "I think I'll be a fun grandmother," or rather, "abuela," she told People, in a very mom-esque hint to her son.

She also shared: "I already kind of like what he does with me. Manolo has a dog, and on the weekends he just drops the dog at my house. I used to drop him at my mom's house during the weekend so that I could at least go out every once in a while."

