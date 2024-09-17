Meet Sofia Vergara's dashing son Manolo — and what she's said about becoming a grandmother

Sofia Vergara has a built-in best friend — and now business partner — in her son, Manolo González Vergara.

Like his famous mom, Manolo, who just celebrated his 33rd birthday, was born in Barranquilla, Colombia in 1991, when his mom was 18 years old.

He was born out of the Modern Family actress' relationship with her high school sweetheart Joe González, who she married the year their son was born, however they divorced in 1993.

Sofia Vergara's Rise to Fame

In 1998, when Manolo was about seven years old, his family relocated from Colombia to Miami, two years after his uncle Rafael was killed by a Colombian cartel in a botched kidnapping attempt.

Catch up below on everything there is to know about Manolo and his relationship with his mom.

© Getty Manolo was born on September 16, 1991

Sofia and Manolo "grew up together"

Sofia has spoken candidly about the fact that she gave birth to Manolo when she was only 18 years old. Speaking with People, she reflected: "I was not even 20 years old, so I don't even remember that much of my life without being a mother."

Though she admitted: "I wish I was older sometimes, because I would've been more mature, more prepared to be a mother," she maintained: "That was what I got and what happened."

MORE: Sofia Vergara confuses fans with giant engagement ring one year after Joe Manganiello split

"So I just kept going and try not to look back at it, because it is what it is. But it is fun because I kind of grew up together with my son," she shared.

© Getty The entrepreneur has long been his mom's biggest supporter

He has a business with his mom

Though Manolo has previously dabbled in both acting and directing, most recently, he redirected his attention to a new food business. Earlier this year, with the support of his mom, he launched TOMA, the mother-son duo's new empanada brand, which serves as an ode to their love of food, and their Colombian heritage.

MORE: Sofia Vergara shares rare photo of new love Justin Saliman during intimate vacation in Italy

© Getty The mother-son duo launched an empanada company

After a launch party in June 2024, Sofia took to Instagram to celebrate the new brand, joking in one of her posts: "Made by Manolo, eaten by me," which has become the brand's tagline. She added: "@eattoma is our love letter to Latin food and we are so excited to get to share it with [you] all. Thank [you] to everyone that came last night!!!"

© Denise Truscello Manolo is a dog dad

Sofia will be a fun "abuela"

Though little is known about Manolo's personal life, or his current relationship status, his mom is already looking ahead to whenever she becomes a grandmother. "I think I'll be a fun grandmother," or rather, "abuela," she told People, in a very mom-esque hint to her son.

She also shared: "I already kind of like what he does with me. Manolo has a dog, and on the weekends he just drops the dog at my house. I used to drop him at my mom's house during the weekend so that I could at least go out every once in a while."