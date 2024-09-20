Andre Agassi's super-private son Jaden shares major relationship milestone

Andre Agassi and his wife, Steffi Graf, are proud parents to two children, Jaden, 22, and 20-year-old Jazz.

Both Jaden and Jazz keep their lives private, but Thursday saw Jaden give a rare insight into his life, taking to Instagram to share the relationship milestone he's celebrating with his girlfriend, Catherine Holt.

Alongside a carousel of romantic photos, Jaden celebrated two years with Catherine, writing: "Best two years of my life and it's all thanks to you! I love you so much I can't wait for so many more to come."

His girlfriend echoed his sentiment on her own anniversary post, writing: "2 years of you and me!! I am head over heels, and we make the best team. I love you more and more each day!"

The sweet collection of photos shows the couple kissing, attending sports games and posing for mirror selfies.

Jaden Agassi's private life

The 22-year-old rarely posts on Instagram, and has only added to his account three times this year. Twice to pay tribute to his beloved girlfriend, and once to celebrate his success as a baseball player.

A far cry from his tennis pro parents, Jaden is a professional baseball player, pitching for Mahoning Valley Scrappers in the MLB Draft League. Of his decision to make a career for himself in baseball, Jaden said: "Agassi is a very tennis last name, the goal is to try to make it a baseball one too."

Of how his parents have supported his sporting dreams, Jaden shared: "They've been through it all and seen it all, and they've been a huge help. They have so much support and love for me and I can always count on them.

Catherine shares Jaden's passion for sports, holding a degree in Sport Management and currently interning at the Texas Rangers Baseball Club. Of her hopes for the future, Catherine wrote on her LinkedIn: "I'm highly passionate about the sports industry and making an impact as a woman in sports."

She studied at Southern Methodist University, while Jaden did his degree at The University of Southern California.

For his position on Mahoning Valley Scrappers, Jaden is based in Ohio, while Catherine lives in Texas, but with the baseball season wrapping in the coming weeks, the couple is likely to get to spend more time together soon.