Steffi Graf's epic reaction to Wimbledon fan's shock proposal before Andre Agassi marriage

Steffi Graf was game for a proposal after a fan popped the question at Wimbledon. Back in 1996, the tennis star played along when a spectator shouted "Steffi, will you marry me?" on Centre Court.

Taking the proposal in her stride, Steffi – who was in the middle of a semi-final match with Kimiko Date – had an epic response. "How much money do you have?" she quipped, sending the crowds into hysterics. Click the video below for a glimpse of the iconic moment…

Steffi Graf responds to fan’s marriage proposal at Wimbledon

While Steffi went on to lose the match, the tennis star remained in good spirits and joked that the proposal had thrown her off. "I lost the game, so I think I'll ask for a divorce now," she said, per the New York Times.

Forever immortalised, Steffi's witty response came five years before her real-life marriage to fellow tennis champion and Olympic gold medalist, Andre Agassi. Introduced at Wimbledon in 1992, the couple didn't start dating until 1999.

© Ethan Miller Steffi married fellow tennis champion Andre Agassi in 2001

By 2001, Andre and Steffi had tied the knot in a low-key ceremony at their house. That same year their son, Jaden Gil Agassi, was born in October, and by 2003, the couple had welcomed their daughter, Jaz Elle Agassi.

Well-accustomed to the spotlight, Steffi and Andre are pros at interacting with fans, and when Steffi received another proposal at the 2024 Cluj exhibition, she and her husband took it in their stride.

In a hilarious moment, Steffi declined the proposal, wagging her finger at the spectator before pointing to Andre who was just a few feet away.

While Steffi and Andre are notoriously private when it comes to their relationship, the couple have spoken about one another in interviews. Back in March 2024, Andre joined E!, where he opened up about their marriage. "We love cooking together. We love hiking together. We love even grocery shopping together, dividing and conquering. So it's real life. And we're blessed," he began.

© JLN Photography/Shutterstock Andre has revealed the secrets to their 23-year marriage

Asked for the secret to their marriage, Andre replied: "Choose wisely. No, I mean, I think it's like success in life or in anything you do. I think there's a determination you have to be in the most of yourself, in balance of the most of what somebody needs from you, giving what it is you have to give and not attempting to give what you don't.

"There's a respect, there's a discipline, there's a commitment," he continued. "And then you need two that are doing that, everything else will get in balance. And we work on it every day, and I'll never stop."