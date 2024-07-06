Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Wimbledon superstars' engagement rings: from Kim Murray's £200k diamond to Anna Kournikova's giant £4m rock
serena williams, kim murray, anna kournikova against tennis pitch backdrop© Getty

Wimbledon superstars' engagement rings: from Kim Murray's £200k diamond to Anna Kournikova's giant £4m rock

The likes of Andy Murray, Novak Djovokic, and Alexis Ohanian have proposed with impressive rings  

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
The magpies among us will be looking out for all the best styles, especially all the best jewels on display courtesy of Wimbledon's well-dressed guest list this year. However, it isn't just the celeb attendees we have our eyes on.

There are a wealth of superstar players, and their partners, who have donned stunning diamond engagement rings over the years which have a collective net worth into the millions, from sports legend Steffi Graf to Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena.

Join HELLO! in exploring the finest rings that have been purchased or rocked by tennis' biggest stars. Prepare to be dazzled...

1/8

Steffi Graf holding hand to face© Alamy

Steffi Graf, married to Andre Agassi

Tennis veteran Steffi Graf, 55, went public with her athlete beau Andre Agassi, 54, in 19997 and later married him in 2001. She has been known to rock a large teardrop-shaped diamond set on a silver band.

2/8

Kim Murray, wife of Andy Murray, looks on after his win against Corentin Moutet of France© Getty

Kim Murray, married to Andy Murray

When the former Kim Sears' tennis star boyfriend Andy Murray popped the question in 2014, he presented her with a dazzling diamond ring worth around £200,000. The ring features a large circular diamond flanked by smaller diamonds on a silver band and is quite the eye-catcher.

3/8

Jelena Djokovic attends day eight of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships© Getty

Jelena Djokovic, married to Novak Djokovic

Serbian star Novak Djokovic proposed to his high school sweetheart Jelena Ristić in 2013. Her ring has been largely kept under wraps however photos printed by MailOnline showed her donning a chunky engagement band.

4/8

anna wearing pink diamond ring during a tennis match© Getty

Anna Kournikova, in a relationship with Enrique Iglesias

Russian tennis star Anna Kournikova has never officially announced her engagement to her music star partner of 23 years, Enrique Iglesias. However, she was seen at the 2004 World Team Tennis match in Kansas City wearing an enormous diamond sparkler on her ring finger.

Edward Westnedge told HELLO! the Australian pink diamond ring has an estimated net worth of £4 million.

5/8

Serena Williams in yellow and pink dress© Getty

Serena Williams, married to Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams is one of tennis' most-loved stars, yet it was the love felt by her fiancé Alexis Ohanian that went into choosing such a beautiful ring. The internet entrepreneur presented Serena with a ring worth £1.4 millionRingspo reported that the main diamond is 12 carats, and the piece has an exposed clasp fitting that holds the precious gems in place.

6/8

Roger Federer acknowledges the crowd with Catherine, Princess of Wales and his wife Mirka Federer© Getty

Mirka Federer, married to Roger Federer

The Swiss tennis star presented Mirka with an enormous square-shaped diamond which she rocked court-side at Wimbledon 2023 in the Royal Box with the Princess of Wales. It is estimated to be around the 20-carat mark, having switched out her original emerald-cut diamond ring in 2017.

7/8

Maria Sharapova in jumper showing ring© Instagram

Maria Sharapova, engaged to Alexander Gilkes

Former number one tennis player Maria Sharapova revealed she had got engaged to her partner Alexander Gilkes via an Instagram post in 2020. She was seen styling out a sizeable emerald cut diamond ring with a 1930s Art Deco feel courtesy of her husband-to-be who just happens to be pals with Prince William and Prince Harry.

8/8

Xisca Perello laughing clapping© Getty

Maria Francisca Perello, married to Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal reportedly proposed to Maria in 2018 while on holiday in Rome. He admitted to not going down on one knee but still presented her with a rarely-seen modest diamond ring set on a thin band.

