Wimbledon superstars' engagement rings: from Kim Murray's £200k diamond to Anna Kournikova's giant £4m rock

The magpies among us will be looking out for all the best styles, especially all the best jewels on display courtesy of Wimbledon's well-dressed guest list this year. However, it isn't just the celeb attendees we have our eyes on.

There are a wealth of superstar players, and their partners, who have donned stunning diamond engagement rings over the years which have a collective net worth into the millions, from sports legend Steffi Graf to Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena.

Join HELLO! in exploring the finest rings that have been purchased or rocked by tennis' biggest stars. Prepare to be dazzled...

1/ 8 © Alamy Steffi Graf, married to Andre Agassi Tennis veteran Steffi Graf, 55, went public with her athlete beau Andre Agassi, 54, in 19997 and later married him in 2001. She has been known to rock a large teardrop-shaped diamond set on a silver band.



2/ 8 © Getty Kim Murray, married to Andy Murray When the former Kim Sears' tennis star boyfriend Andy Murray popped the question in 2014, he presented her with a dazzling diamond ring worth around £200,000. The ring features a large circular diamond flanked by smaller diamonds on a silver band and is quite the eye-catcher.



3/ 8 © Getty Jelena Djokovic, married to Novak Djokovic Serbian star Novak Djokovic proposed to his high school sweetheart Jelena Ristić in 2013. Her ring has been largely kept under wraps however photos printed by MailOnline showed her donning a chunky engagement band.



4/ 8 © Getty Anna Kournikova, in a relationship with Enrique Iglesias Russian tennis star Anna Kournikova has never officially announced her engagement to her music star partner of 23 years, Enrique Iglesias. However, she was seen at the 2004 World Team Tennis match in Kansas City wearing an enormous diamond sparkler on her ring finger. Edward Westnedge told HELLO! the Australian pink diamond ring has an estimated net worth of £4 million.



5/ 8 © Getty Serena Williams, married to Alexis Ohanian Serena Williams is one of tennis' most-loved stars, yet it was the love felt by her fiancé Alexis Ohanian that went into choosing such a beautiful ring. The internet entrepreneur presented Serena with a ring worth £1.4 million. Ringspo reported that the main diamond is 12 carats, and the piece has an exposed clasp fitting that holds the precious gems in place.



6/ 8 © Getty Mirka Federer, married to Roger Federer The Swiss tennis star presented Mirka with an enormous square-shaped diamond which she rocked court-side at Wimbledon 2023 in the Royal Box with the Princess of Wales. It is estimated to be around the 20-carat mark, having switched out her original emerald-cut diamond ring in 2017.



7/ 8 © Instagram Maria Sharapova, engaged to Alexander Gilkes Former number one tennis player Maria Sharapova revealed she had got engaged to her partner Alexander Gilkes via an Instagram post in 2020. She was seen styling out a sizeable emerald cut diamond ring with a 1930s Art Deco feel courtesy of her husband-to-be who just happens to be pals with Prince William and Prince Harry.

