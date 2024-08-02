Andre Agassi sparked a reaction from die-hard tennis fans when he shared an incredible throwback photo of his wife, Steffi Graf, in a heartwarming tribute on social media.

The two-time US Open champion, who married fellow tennis superstar Steffi in 2001, posted an aptly-time photo of Steffi holding up her gold medal from when she represented West Germany at the Seoul Olympic Games in 1988.

In the photo, Steffi's blonde hair tumbled down her shoulders as she held up the medal while wearing a sports jacket with the flag of West Germany on the front.

© Instagram/agassi Steffi Graf at the Olympics in 1988

Andre, 54, captioned the photo of Steffi, 55, with a simple love-heart emoji, no doubt a symbol of his adoration and pride of his wife. Fans flooded the comments section praising Andre for always being Steffi's biggest fan, as well as sharing their memories of the Games which took place more than 30 years ago.

"Golden Slam Greatest!" one fan said. Another wrote: "Love that you're always praising her! The GOAT [Greatest of All Time]."

A third added: "My first tennis idol. No one compared to Steffi," as a fourth commented: "I'll keep saying it since you keep doing it, bud! Please never stop crushing on her!"

Another wrote sweetly: "The absolute best, the Golden Slammer herself!! Absolutely remarkable that she withstood all the pressure and accomplished this as a teenager. The genuine GOAT."

© Instagram/agassi Andre Agassi celebrates his win at Olympic Games in Atlanta 1996

As fans have mentioned, Steffi has many impressive credentials to her name. The former world number one won 22 major singles titles over the course of her professional career.

Some of her achievements include winning Wimbledon seven times, the French Open six times and the US Open five times.

© Getty Stefanie Graf and Andre Agassi at The Grand Opening of Sphere in Las Vegas and the first of 25 U2:UV Achtung Baby shows on September 29, 2023

Andre also has some big wins under his belt. The former world number one has eight grand slam titles to his name and also won a gold medal at the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta.

Andre, who is no doubt cheering on Team USA's in the tennis at Paris 2024, also shared a throwback photo of him at the Olympic Games with his gold medal, captioning simply with "US".

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Andre Agassi & Steffi Graf: Tennis’ Inspiring Love Story

The pair began dating shortly after the US Open in 1999 and, three years later, they wed in an extremely private ceremony in Las Vegas with only their mothers present.

They have two children, son Jaden, born in 2001, and daughter Jaz Elle who was born in 2003. The family of four reside in Las Vegas.