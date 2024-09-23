Gary Barlow 'couldn't be prouder' as lookalike son Daniel celebrates major achievement

Take That's Gary Barlow couldn't contain his pride at the weekend as his son Daniel completed his first Ironman competition.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, the proud father-of-three uploaded a snapshot of Daniel, 24, beaming with his giant medal.

© Instagram Gary's son Daniel completed an Ironman

In his caption, Gary heaped praise on his loved one, writing: "We just couldn't be prouder of our boy - unbelievable amounts of training and determination - when you put in the work you get the results."

He finished by adding: "Congratulations #ironman." The famous challenge involves a 2.4 mile swim, 112 mile bike ride, and 26.2 mile run, where participants have a maximum of 17 hours to complete the race, as well as specific cut-off times for each part of the event.

© Getty Images Gary Barlow with his wife Dawn

Gary shares Daniel with his wife Dawn. The happy couple first crossed paths back in 1995 when Dawn was working as a backup dancer on Take That's Nobody Else tour.

They went on to exchange vows in 2000 after five years together. Aside from Daniel, they are also proud parents to daughters Emily, 21, and Daisy, 15.

Their fourth child, Poppy, was tragically delivered stillborn in 2012.

© Instagram The singer posing with his two daughters

While the Patience hitmaker tends to keep his children out of the spotlight, he very occasionally shares insights into his marriage.

In 2019, Gary opened up about his marriage to Dawn and their decision to stay out of the limelight from the very start of their romance.

"We had to keep it quiet because none of the lads were allowed to officially have girlfriends in those days," he told MailOnline. "Dawn hates attention, so it was a big deal for her to date someone like me."

© Instagram The couple said 'I do' in 2000

Meanwhile, during a candid chat with Australian hosts Hugh Van Cuylenburg and comedian Ryan Shelton on The Imperfects podcast, Gary was quick to wax lyrical about his wife and her role in raising their brood.

© Shutterstock The couple share three children together

Reflecting on Dawn, Gary gushed: "She's really special, really special. She's a no-nonsense mum. She brought our kids up, I didn't. I do this job which is bloody all encompassing, I travel all round the world, she gave up her job to bring our kids up."

He added: "Left her dreams to one side and I got to do mine still. She's done a brilliant job, everyone who meets our kids always says how great they are. She's a wonderful woman, she's pretty tough on me, I've got to be honest. She's the real deal."