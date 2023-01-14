Gary Barlow shares stunning insight into daughter Daisy's birthday celebrations Take That frontman Gary Barlow is a father-of-three

Gary Barlow is a doting father to three children and on Saturday it was a special day for the family as daughter Daisy marked her 14th birthday.

Unlike some celebrities who post photos and reels galore when it comes to their children's birthday, the Take That frontman opted for a more muted celebration of the event, instead offering a glimpse inside how the family were celebrating. Taking to his Instagram Stories Gary shared a photo of her delicious-looking cake, adding a happy birthday sticker and plenty of party popper emojis.

The white cake looked divine with splodges of creaming making up the outskirts of the icing centre, which were all covered in sprinkles.

Additional sprinkles made a bed for the cake to lie on, while written on top in red icing was the message: "Happy 14th Daisy!"

Gary doesn't often share photos of his family, preferring to keep them out of the spotlight, but last year he stunned his followers with a photo of eldest son, Daniel.

As he marked his son's birthday, Gary shared a photo of the pair together on the beach standing shoulder to shoulder.

Garry's daughter Daisy turned 14 on Saturday

The 22-year-old towered over his father by a full head as the pair embraced each other while looking out to the sea. "Happy 22nd Birthday to our Dan. We love you mate and you make us so proud every day," Gary wrote.

While many were quick to wish Daniel a happy birthday, many commented on his height, as one joked: "Big Dan is a unit! He could be a super hero."

A second said: "I guess you know how Mark feels in the group," while a third posted: "Aw what a fab photo, happy birthday to Dan #heshuge."

A fourth teased: "Are you kneeling? HAPPY BDAY DAN!" while a fifth simply added: "So tall."

