Gary Barlow shares sweet insight into daughter Daisy's 13th birthday celebrations

Gary Barlow is a doting dad to three children and on Friday he marked the 13th birthday of his daughter, Daisy, sharing a small glimpse inside their celebrations.

The former Take That star shared a photo from inside the family's home that featured two silver balloons which spelled out his daughter's age, and sweetly wrote: "Happy birthday Daisy," alongside a string of party popper emojis. Gary prefers to keep his private life out of the spotlight, and while he hasn't shared any further photos from the day, we're sure he's pulled out all the stops to give her one she'll never forget.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gary Barlow practices yoga with his daughter

Alongside Daisy, the star is also a dad to Daniel, 21, and Emily, 19. In 2012, he broke the devastating news that his fourth child, Poppy, had been stillborn.

Earlier this year, the family had a big moment to mark as Emily started her university adventure, and Gary toasted the event by sharing several photos from a family holiday and writing an emotional message.

Happy birthday Daisy!

"Just home from a lovely break," he remarked. "We said goodbye to our Emily who goes off to Uni for four years! [crying face emoji] But we all had fun - relaxed and now ready for another crazy year!!!!!"

It seems Gary and his loved ones enjoyed the festive season somewhere very hot and sunny. Alongside a snap with his wife, the couple appeared to be in great spirits as they dined alfresco, with Gary adding a series of red heart emojis to his caption.

Gary shares his children with wife Dawn

Back in September 2020, Gary revealed how his daughter Emily's original plans for university had been thwarted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

During a chat on Zoe Ball's Radio 2 show, the doting dad explained why Emily opted against going to university that year. He said: "They are pretty good, one is at university. One is taking a year off, was meant to be going to uni but she doesn't want to with all this going, on which I completely understand.

"Our youngest is 11 now, which is like… well they're not kids really anymore. Although, they always are to us."

