Gary Barlow shares ultra-rare photo of adoring wife Dawn from lavish summer holiday

The former Take That singer is a doting dad-of-three…

Gary Barlow, 52, couldn't be more of a doting husband and although he usually keeps his life with his wife Dawn out of the spotlight, on Thursday, he gave fans an ultra-rare glimpse into their lavish family holiday.

The former Take That band member was captured basking in the sunshine with his beloved as they stepped into a gorgeous lake soaked in the beating rays. The husband-and-wife duo were beaming from ear to ear with Dawn casting a smile over to Gary who was looking straight at the camera.

Captioning the post, the singer penned: "Can't believe the holidays are almost over!" As well as the photo with his wife, he shared a slew of other snaps from his exciting summer. One candid shot showed the pop star smiling outside a cafe, as well as working up a sweat in a gruelling gym session.

When the loved-up duo are spending their days relaxing in the sunshine they are the doting parents to their three children, Daniel, 22, Emily, 20, and, Daisy, 13.

Much like his life with Dawn, Gary chooses to keep his youngsters largely out of the public eye but will share the odd photo of special family moments with fans on Instagram.

One of the latest saw Gary with Dawn, Daniel, and Daisy posing for a sweet Father's Day photo back in June. The family couldn't have looked happier in the heartfelt snap and all looked fabulously stylish for the special moment.

Gary was the picture of summer wearing vibrant blue trousers and a lemon-hued cotton shirt covered in multicoloured butterflies. Dawn didn't fall short of the summer theme and donned a fabulous technicolour jumpsuit covered in palm trees.

Daniel chose a smart casual combination of grey shorts and a cream polo shirt meanwhile, daughter Daisy looked so chic wearing a shirt dress which she paired with a blush pink shawl, tan sandals and a matching beige-hued Louis Vuitton bag.

Alongside the family photo were the words: "Father's Day is the one day I think I'm allowed to post pics of the fam hey????" as well as a slew of red love heart emojis.

Weeks later, Gary gave fans a glimpse into the special gesture he made for Dawn's 53rd birthday which was the most delicious-looking cake. Gary posted a photo of the six-layered chocolate cake on his Instagram Stories and penned: "Happy Birthday Mrs B," alongside six red love heart emojis.

The magnificent culinary masterpiece featured luxurious chocolate icing in between each layer of sponge, as well as a generous spread of the chocolate filling on top of the cake. The lavish cake was also adorned with the most beautiful floral pink and white decorations.