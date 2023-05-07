Gary Barlow's son Daniel towers above him in rare family photo

The Take That star is a father-of-four and previously shared a rare family photo to mark his son Daniel's 22nd birthday

Gary Barlow typically keeps his personal life out of the spotlight, but previously delighted fans when he shared a rare photo of son Daniel to mark his 22nd birthday.

The Take That star, who is taking to the stage alongside Jason Orange and Howard Donald for King Charles' coronation concert on Sunday, took to Instagram last year to share a photo of himself standing alongside his son. The then 22-year-old towered over his father by a full head as the pair embraced each other while looking out to the sea. "Happy 22nd Birthday to our Dan. We love you mate and you make us so proud every day," Gary wrote at the time.

While many were quick to wish Daniel a happy birthday, many commented on his height, as one joked: "Big Dan is a unit! He could be a super hero."

A second said: "I guess you know how Mark feels in the group," while a third posted: "Aw what a fab photo, happy birthday to Dan #heshuge."

A fourth teased: "Are you kneeling? HAPPY BDAY DAN!" while a fifth simply added: "So tall."

Last year, Gary also gave his fans an intimate glimpse into his personal life by sharing pictures from his family holiday, which also happened to fall on his wife Dawn's 52nd birthday – and they looked completely besotted together!

© Getty Fans loved Gary's ultra rare photograph of his son Daniel

Gary also shared a few more snapshots – taken by their son Daniel - from their sun-soaked family break at the time. "We're currently enjoying a family holiday," he said alongside a series of photos from a hike.

"As well as spending as much time as possible with everyone I also see a holiday as a great opportunity for exercise.

"I often simply don't have enough hours in a day due to work. Holiday means early mornings for me and a chance to try new ways of moving. Hikes, classes etc etc and wherever possible do it with the fam. Here's a few shots of D and me hiking - photography by Dan."

Gary keeps his son Daniel (pictured back in 2014) out of the spotlight

Fans were quick to comment, with one writing: "Enjoy your holiday, Barlow family [heart emoji]." Another said: "Awww this is so beautiful, enjoy the rest of your holiday @officialgarybarlow and keep on sharing your holiday snaps with us all."

Gary and his wife Dawn are doting parents to three children: Daniel, Emily, and Daisy.

