Julia Roberts is delighted as she announces big news close to her heart: 'It was a real privilege'

Julia Roberts has revealed that she will be narrating parts of the audiobook of Lisa Marie Presley's posthumous memoir, From Here to the Great Unknown, which was completed by Lisa Marie's daughter Riley Keough.

"I was so moved by Lisa Marie’s incredible memoir,” Julia told People magazine. "It was a real privilege to give voice to her wild and beautiful life and I deeply appreciate Riley entrusting me with her mother’s story."

Cover of Lisa Marie Presley's memoir

Lisa Marie died age 54 in 2022 and was part way through writing her memoir. She had asked her daughter to help her finish telling her story, which will tell, in Lisa Marie's own words, how it felt to grow up the daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, as well as delve into her romantic relationships, motherhood and becoming a grandmother.

The memoir was completed by Riley using voice recordings Lisa Marie had left, and Riley will narrate the sections she wrote.

© Michael Buckner Riley and her grandmother Priscilla at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards in 2024

"I’m so thrilled to have Julia be a part of this and read the voice of my mother. I couldn’t think of anyone more perfect to help share her story with the world,” Riley shared.

Riley also spoke about the importance of finishing the memoir and allowing Lisa Marie to be remembered as a "three-dimensional human being" and not a magazine headline.

"Because my mother was Elvis Presley’s daughter, she was constantly talked about, argued over and dissected," the Daisy Jones actress said.

"What she wanted to do in her memoir, and what I hope I’ve done in finishing it for her, is to go beneath the magazine headline idea of her and reveal the core of who she was. To turn her into a three-dimensional human being: the best mother, a wild child, a fierce friend, an underrated artist, frank, funny, traumatized, joyous, grieving, everything that she was throughout her remarkable life. I want to give voice to my mother in a way that eluded her while she was alive."

© Getty Images Riley and Lisa Marie were very close

Lisa Marie was a singer-songwriter and the only child of the late Elvis and Priscilla Presley.

She tragically passed away on January 12 and the Los Angeles County medical examiner's report pointed toward "sequelae of small bowel obstruction" as the cause of Lisa Marie's death.

© Getty Elvis with his wife Priscillaand their four-day old daughter Lisa Marie in 1968

In medical terms, 'sequelae' refers to a condition resulting from a previous disease or injury. Deputy medical examiner Dr. Juan M. Carrillo wrote that, in his opinion, the obstruction was due to “adhesions (or, scar tissue) that developed after bariatric [gastric] surgery years ago. This is a known long-term complication of this type of surgery.”

Lisa Marie's death came just two days after she attended the 2023 Golden Globes with her mother and Austin Butler, whose portrayal of the King won him the Best Actor in a Drama Motion Picture award.

From Here to the Great Unknown will be released on October 8, 2024.