Lisa Marie Presley dies age 54: 'She was the most passionate strong and loving woman' Tributes poured in for the late star

Lisa Marie Presley, the only daughter of rock and roll star Elvis Presley, has died at the age of 54.

"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," Lisa Marie's mother Priscilla confirmed in a statement.

"She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment."

The news comes just two days after Lisa Marie appeared next to her mother Prisicilla at the Golden Globes, where they celebrated Austin Butler's win as best actor for his portrayal as Elvis in the Baz Luhrmann biopic of the same name. Lisa Marie broke down in tears as he thanked the family for their support during his acceptance speech, as you can see in the video below.



Born in 1968, Lisa Marie was the only daughter of Elvis and his wife Priscilla, and she followed in her's footsteps releasing three albums, the first in 2003.

She was in a high profile marriage to Michael Jackson, and was also wed to Nicolas Cage, and musicians Danny Keough and Michael Lockwood.

The mom-of-four has been rushed to hospital on Thursday morning but passed away later that day.

TMZ reported earlier in the day that the 54-year-old has been placed in an induced coma and has been given a temporary pacemaker after she was found unresponsive in her bedroom in her Calabasas home. She was reportedly found by her housekeeper and moments later Lisa Marie's ex-husband Danny, with whom she still lived, administered CPR until paramedics took over.

Lisa and Priscilla with Austin at the Golden Globes

The 54-year-old had four children; her middle child, Benjamin Keough, her second with Danny, died by suicide in 2020 at the age of 28.

His older sister is Riley Keough, who is 33 years old, and set to star as Daisy Jones in an upcoming series based on the hit Taylor Jenkins-Reid novel Daisy Jones and The Six.

Lisa is also mom to fourteen-year-old twins Finley Aaron Love Lockwood and Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood. Their father is Michael Lockwood, who was married to the singer from 2006 to 2016.

Lisa was a mom of four. Pictured here with her three girls and mom Priscilla

Tom Hanks, who also starred in the Elvis biopic, and his wife Rita paid tribute with a lengthy statmeent which honored how "eloquently" Lisa spoke about her father, and "what the movie meant to her, that it was a celebration of her dad".

"Lisa Marie was so honest and direct, vulnerable, in a state of anticipation about the movie," Rita wrote.

"She privately showed us her home, Graceland, and she made it feel like home to us."

"Lisa baby girl, I’m so sorry," John Travolta wrote on social media. "I’ll miss you but I know I’ll see you again. My love and heart goes out to Riley, Priscilla, Harper and Finley."

"I will never forget the times we spent together," added Donnatella Versace alongside a picture of the designer with Lisa Marie. "Your beauty and your kindness shone so bright. Rest in peace Lisa Marie. We will never forget you."

"Oh, this one hurts my heart," shared the singer Pink, calling Lisa Marie "one of a kind, funny as [expletive], smart as a whip, sensitive, talented, witty, mean, loving, generous, judgmental but always right, loyal, and you adored your children."

