Riley Keough shares never-before-seen home videos of Elvis and Lisa Marie Presley ahead of poignant milestone

Riley Keough is gearing up to honor her mother Lisa Marie Presley in a big way.

Come next month, the Daisy Jones & the Six actress will be releasing her mother's memoir, From Here to the Great Unknown, which she helped finish in the wake of her death in 2023.

The only child of legend Elvis Presley, the singer unexpectedly passed away aged 54 on January 12, 2023, after suffering from a cardiac arrest caused by a small bowel obstruction from a previous gastric bypass surgery.

The Life of Lisa Marie Presley

In honor of the poignant day ahead, Riley took to Instagram and shared a video montage featuring rarely-seen, if ever, home videos of her mom with her dad Elvis, and later on in her life.

"Sometimes the most famous among us are the least known," the video read, as it cut to more clips of Lisa Marie.

It added: "Now, in the last words of the only child of an American icon, Lisa Marie Presley tells her whole story for the first time. In a memoir faithfully completed by her daughter, Riley Keough. Profoundly moving and deeply revealing, this is a book like no other."

The montage, set to Lisa Marie's 2012 song "Storm & Grace," further included videos of both her as a child with her parents, including Priscilla Presley, and later as an adult with her daughter, whose dad is Danny Keough.

"The last words. FROM HERE TO THE GREAT UNKNOWN, out October 8," she wrote in her caption, and fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post with supportive messages.

© Getty Priscilla, Lisa Marie and Riley in 2015

"Thank you so much Riley for finishing your mom's book, very appreciated. Such a labor of love to take this on. Can't thank you enough," one wrote, as others followed suit with: "This gave me chills and deeply touched my soul. Can't wait to read it. Loved Lisa so much. Forever in my heart," and: "OMG! I'm crying with that video… our Lisa," as well as: "Can't wait to read this book."

© Getty The Presley in Hawai'i in the late 1960s

As previously announced, the memoir will cover much of the highs and lows of Lisa Marie's life: growing up in Graceland and her relationship with her father, her difficult relationship with her mother, insight into her marriages to Michael Jackson, Nicolas Cage, Michael Lockwood and Danny, as well as the heartbreak she experienced after her son Benjamin Keough's suicide in 2020.

© Instagram Lisa Marie with her four children

Riley will be voicing the audiobook, and in a statement earlier this year when she announced the book, she shared: "Few people had the opportunity to know who my mom really was, other than being Elvis' daughter," adding: "I was lucky to have had that opportunity and working on preparing her autobiography for publication has been a privilege, albeit a bittersweet one."

© Getty The Presley women in 2022

"I'm so excited to share my mom now, at her most vulnerable and most honest," she continued in her statement, and concluded: "In doing so, I do hope that readers come to love my mom as much as I did."