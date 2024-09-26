Former Strictly Come Dancing winner announces shock engagement to partner

Former Strictly Come Dancing champion Joe McFadden has revealed that he's engaged to his "soulmate" partner, Rob Smales.

The Scottish actor, 48, who tends to keep details surrounding his love life out of the spotlight, made the exciting announcement on Instagram earlier this week.

Alongside a beaming snapshot of the pair posing for a selfie, Joe wrote: "Couldn't be happier to be engaged to be married to my amazing soulmate, Rob. #loveislove."

Joe's fans and friends flooded the comments section with heartwarming messages of congratulations. "Huuuuuuge congrats to you both," wrote one, while a second remarked: "Congratulations! Wishing you both a wonderful life together!" and a third chimed in: "Congratulations! What lovely news."

The actor is best known for starring as Raffaello 'Raf' di Lucca in Holby City, as well as for his roles in BBC miniseries The Crow Road, ITV's Heartbeat and BBC's six-part series, Sex, Chips & Rock n' Roll.

In 2017, Joe joined the Strictly Come Dancing line-up and danced his way to victory with his professional dance partner, Katya Jones.

Joe tends to keep his private life out of the spotlight and has never previously spoken about his sexuality.

He has, however, briefly opened up about his dating life on a number of occasions. After nabbing the glitterball trophy, he told the Daily Record: "I don't know why I'm single.

"I must be unlovable, I don't know. Who knows? Maybe I work too hard."

Meanwhile, during an earlier chat with The Scotsman, Joe said of his love life: "It's not really anyone's business. I don't mean to sound aggressive or confrontational, but it'd be like going up to that guy [points to a waiter] and asking who he's sleeping with. It's rude."

He continued: "I do understand that people want to know because they know who you are and they want to know the details of your life, but you give so much of your life to the job that I want some bits for myself."

Joe's career

The actor shot to fame in Take the High Road where he appeared as Gary McDonald between 1990 and 1997. The Glasgow-born star later starred on stage in a series of theatre productions including Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Rent and Rainbow Kiss.

On the silver screen, meanwhile, Joe had roles in The Crow Road, Sex, Chips and Rock n' Roll, Cranford and police drama, Heartbeat.

After lifting the glitterball trophy in 2017, he told BBC News: "Strictly didn't have the massive impact on my career that I thought it might.

"Maybe it's one of those slow-burners. And in five years' time, I'll see it's made a difference. But then, dancing on an entertainment show is so far removed from acting, why should it have had a massive effect?"