Claudia Winkleman always brings glamour and witty one-liners to Strictly Come Dancing.

The BBC broadcaster appears alongside Tess Daly to guide viewers – and the contestants – through the live shows of the popular Latin and Ballroom competition.

But while Claudia's Saturdays will be spent at Elstree Studios for the next three months, she usually spends time at home in west London with her super tall film producer husband, Kris Thykier, to whom she has been married for almost 25 years.

© Getty Claudia Winkleman with her husband Kris Thykier at the Royal Academy of Arts Summer Exhibition preview party

The Traitors host generally keeps her private life, including her three children, Jake, 20, Matilda, 17, and Arthur, 12, to herself.

However, she has made the occasional remark about her and Kris' life as a married couple.

Claudia and Kris's private wedding ceremony

The couple, both 52, have kept the details of their 2000 wedding mostly under wraps, however, it's been reported that Claudia and Kris tied the knot in the prestigious Marylebone Town Hall in central London.

The husband and wife reportedly kept things lowkey for the ceremony and were surrounded by their closest friends and immediate family.

While the Strictly presenter hasn't spoken about the nuptials directly, she did make a surprising confession about her wedding dress.

Appearing on The Wheel in 2021, the star admitted her true feelings about the gown when another contestant revealed she wanted to buy a wedding dress with the prize money from the show.

When Claudia got the question wrong, she made a lovely gesture to the participant, adding: "I am going to buy you a wedding dress because I don't think that's the right answer. Mine was disgusting so I won't lend it to you, but that's what we're going to do."

© Joe Maher Claudia Winkleman

Everything Claudia has said about her marriage to Kris

Though the details of their big day aren't necessarily known, Claudia has made a few quips about how she and Kris get along so well after 24 years of married life.

One aspect of keeping things fair, according to Claudia, is splitting house jobs. She told Red magazine previously: "You see, Kris is very Scandinavian. We've been together for 22 years and he's never once said to me, 'What's for dinner?' It's always been, 'What shall we have for dinner?'"

© Getty Kris Thykier and Claudia Winkleman are parents to three children

She continued: "We don't have rules, but we look after each other more. So, whoever comes home first normally makes the dinner. It's just about being nice to each other."

They both also share the load when it comes to their three children. Chatting previously to HELLO!, the 52-year-old said: "My husband is very good at the school run, he's quite into it - so we share it. So, this morning, he took my daughter and I took my youngest son."

© Getty The pair wed in 2000 in London

Clearly, a shared interest in board games is another great way that Claudia and Kris keep the spark alive! In an interview with The Guardian earlier this year, she said: "My husband and I are obsessed with bridge. My fantasy is to tour the country playing competitions in matching tank tops."

In the chat, Claudia was discussing her perfect Sunday as she continued: "So we're going to play cards. There are no phones at the table. I'm a harridan when it comes to tech. I need to be less competitive. The 12-year-old might cry, but he's got to be more careful about his bidding."