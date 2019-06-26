Strictly's Katya Jones gets makeover of DREAMS – see pic She looks lovely!

Katya Jones won season fifteen of Strictly Come Dancing in 2017 with actor Joe McFadden and now she's got the acting bug herself, as she proved on Instagram on Wednesday.

The professional dancer posted two photos of herself in costume as Glinda the Good Witch as she revealed she'll take on the role in panto at the Peterborough New Theatre this December. She posted: "I’m so excited for my FIRST EVER PANTO!! I will be playing Glinda in Wizard of Oz! Magic will be happening this Christmas! Can’t wait to meet the cast including Toto!!!! And look at my crown! Isn’t it amazing!!! Catch me at the Peterborough New Theatre!! WHAT’S YOUR FAVOURITE PANTO? @primepanto #panto #pantomime #christmas #peterborough #glinda #wizardofoz"

Katya won Strictly with Joe McFadden in 2017

She posted two photos: the first revealed her full costume, a long off-the-shoulder pink and red ballgown with a red and gold headdress that looks a lot like the Statue of Liberty's. The second showed a hair and makeup person tucking Katya's hair into her wig: a wavy white blonde bob.

Fans were quick to express their excitement, writing, "Wow that’s some ball gown," "You look amazing, can’t wait to come watch," and "Fabulous as always, Katya!" Her Strictly co-stars also approved, with Joe McFadden commenting, "Suits you! And Cinderella’s my fav of course!" while fellow pro dancer Oti Mabuse wrote: "Baby girl well done," with a row of clapping hands emojis.

Fans clearly loved the dancer's new look

Katya, 30, married her husband Neil Jones, who is also her dance partner, in 2013. Last week saw the debut of their stage show Somnium: A Dancer’s Dream at the prestigious Sadler’s Wells theatre. The autobiographical story traces their journey to become World Latin Showdance Champions and not only do the dancers star in it, Neil wrote it and Katya took over the music and designed the costumes – even making use of her original wedding dress in one scene.

Backstage, Neil spoke to HELLO! about his pride in their creation and particularly in his wife's creativity. He said, "Katya is so talented at the dresses, at one point she was like 'oh you know, get somebody else, it is too stressful' but I said 'no, you are so good at it, you are doing it, you are great at editing music so you should do it too.' I am a strong believer in not worrying about anything, just doing it and I am so happy we did because in the end we allowed ourselves to put it all out there, what we wanted."

