Strictly star shares update after suffering on-air head injury during live show

Strictly Come Dancing star Kai Widdrington revealed he has a bump on his head after suffering a head injury during Saturday night's live show.

The professional dancer appeared on Morning Live on Monday morning to chat about all things Strictly before leading the programme's Strictly Fitness, an exercise segment at the end of the show.

When asked by hosts Gethin Jones and Michelle Ackerley about his injury, Kai explained that he head-butted a glitterball that was hanging from the ceiling after excitedly jumping in the air after former footballer Paul Merson's American Smooth to 'Vindaloo' with his dance partner Karen Hauer.

WATCH: Kai Widdrington hits his head on a glitterball during live show

"So, I got a little bit excited," said Kai. "After Paul Merson's dance when he headed the ball, I thought Claudia [Winkleman] wanted a bit of energy in the clauditorium."

While a clip of the moment played, Kai continued: "So if you look at the back, there's a glitterball on the right-hand side and you can see me absolutely leathering the glitterball.

© Guy Levy Kai Widdrington joined the show in 2021

"It looks like a graze but let me tell you, that glitterball is solid and I've got a bump on the back of my head," he said, adding: "The only person that saw it was Nick Knowles, who laughed in my face for five minutes."

When asked if he would be well enough to do Strictly Fitness, the dancer said: "I think I'm going to be fine."

Kai, who joined Strictly back in 2021, is not paired with a celebrity partner for the new series. Speaking with the Daily Star, the dancer said: "Everyone wants to get a celebrity. Unfortunately, it wasn't my time this series. Two boys couldn't have one this series and sadly I am one of them. Some of us don't get partners and that's the way it is. Let's see what happens next year. Hopefully, I'll get one then."

© Dave Hogan/Hogan Media/Shutterstock Kai was paired with Angela Rippon last year

Last year, the 29-year-old was paired with broadcaster Angela Rippon, 79, who became the oldest contestant to take part in the show. He's also danced with Kaye Adams and AJ Odudu in previous years.

The new season comes just months after he reportedly split from fellow pro dancer, Nadiya Bychkova, who is partnered with Olympic swimmer Tom Dean for the 2024 series.

© Instagram Kai reportedly split from fellow pro Nadiya Bychkova this summer

Nadiya, 35, and Kai began dating back in 2022 after meeting on the BBC show. Opening up about falling for the Ukrainian dancer, Kai told HELLO! last year: "She's the most beautiful woman I’ve ever seen, but the real beauty is not just what you see on the outside – it’s the person on the inside I fell in love with. People often misjudge her and just see a stunning blonde girl, but she’s more than that. She’s the kindest person I’ve ever met in my entire life, and the most amazing mother."

Neither party have commented on the alleged split.