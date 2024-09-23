Strictly's Chris McCausland's final words to Dianne Buswell before jaw-dropping dance routine

Chris McCausland has made history as Strictly's first-ever blind contestant. The comedian, who made his dancing debut on Saturday night, performed an incredible Cha Cha alongside Dianne Buswell.

After wowing the crowds with their week one routine, Chris and Dianne have become firm favourites, with fans hoping they make the final three. Following their success in the ballroom, Dianne has penned the sweetest post to Chris, revealing her last words to him before taking to the ballroom.

Strictly stars Chris and Dianne receive standing ovation for Cha Cha

"Wow, what a night ! I can truly say dancing last night with Chris was one of my most memorable dance experiences I have ever had!" she captioned a carousel of photos.

"He said to me before we went out let's not tell our selves we are going to be amazing because that's just adding pressure, he said let's tell ourselves we're just going to go and have fun!! Followed by a Di what the #%*% am I doing here?

"Thank you for your trust Chris you're an absolute LEGEND and I can not wait to share that floor with you as many times as we get the chance to."

Moved by Dianne's post, Chris was among the first to reply. "I was so emotionally frazzled afterwards and I am still recovering. You are the absolute best! See you on Monday partner."

Ahead of their performance on Saturday night, Dianne explained how she's been training Chris, who has retinitis pigmentosa.

"I can't show him what something needs to look like. I've found Chris places his hand on my body and feels how my arms and my legs are moving and then he instantly gets an idea of what he should be doing," she said in a VT.

Commending Dianne, Chris noted: "She is really patient and bringing the best out of me."

Now that Chris has begun his Strictly journey, he'll have his wife Patrica, and their daughter, Sophie, supporting him, as well as Dianne. In week one the duo scored a respectable 23, and they're already back in the training room for week two.

© Dave J Hogan Chris is a proud husband and father

Chris, 47, has been married to his wife for 16 years, and while she prefers to stay out of the spotlight, the comedian has spoken about her in interviews.

"My wife used to work in TV and we met very early on in my career when she was involved in making a programme about the Edinburgh Festival," Chris recalled to Disability Horizons. "We've been together for 16 years now and got married in 2012 after I'd proposed during a Pearl Jam concert at Hyde Park – rock and roll!"