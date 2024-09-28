Francis Fisher joins NCIS star as pair honor late friend Sam Rubin

Frances Fisher joined Lisa Ann Walter, Loni Love, Diane Warren and NCIS star Pauley Perrette on Friday at a celebration of life and legacy for the late KTLA correspondent Sam Rubin.

Frances, Clint Eastwood's former partner, kept it casual in a pair of black pants and an oversized shirt unbuttoned to reveal a black-and-white floral top, and the 72-year-old accessorized with a straw hat for the evening of memories held at Musso & Frank Grill in Hollywood.

© Kevin Winter Diane and Frances attend Sam Rubin's celebration of life and legacy at Musso & Frank

Pauley, 55, was also in attendance, and she wore a black dress with loose cardigan over the top; the actress wore her multi-colored hair up in a demure ponytail, and she was glowing as she recalled her own memories of Sam.

The invitation-only, private event allowed Sam's A-list friends to come together, where they raised a glass to toast the man who had been a fixture of Los Angeles morning television.

© Kevin Winter Pauley speaks during Sam Rubin's celebration of life

Sam died at the age of 64 on May 10 after suffering a major heart attack at home. He was rushed to hospital but pronounced dead.

He had won multiple Emmys and was a well-known face on red carpets, building special relationships with A-listers including Rita Wilson, Melanie Griffiths, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Alyson Hannigan, all of whom were among those to pay tribute at the time.

© Kevin Winter Joely Fisher, Lisa Ann Walter, Frances and Harry Hamlin attend Sam Rubin's celebration of life

Pauley had also recalled her own time spent with Sam, penning an emotional tribute that accompanied an old clip of theirs together on KTLA5 News.

"We lost the amazing Sam Rubin today," she wrote. "Sam has been the entertainment reporter at @ktla5news @ktla_entertainment for decades…but just SO MUCH MORE THAN THAT. He was a friend and an excellent human. Having to do endless interviews in the entertainment industry was not a pleasant part of my job, but then there was Sam. Couldn't wait to see him on the red carpet or in an interview because he was real, he was fun and he was a friend."

KTLA anchor Frank Buckley announced Sam's death live on TV, breaking down in tears as he shared the news with viewers: "Our hearts, as you can imagine, are broken. Quite simply, Sam was KTLA.