Rita Wilson pays tribute as KTLA and This Morning's Sam Rubin, 64, tragically dies

KTLA anchor Sam Rubin, who also a correspondent for British morning show This Morning, had died at the age of 64. Rita Wilson was among those to share their tributes to the journalist who was a longtime feature on red carpets and known very well by many A-listers.

"Truly saddened to hear of the sudden passing of @samontv Sam Rubin Sam was the person you ALWAYS wanted to talk to on the red carpet. Sam was authentic, you felt the love he had for his job," shared Rita with followers.

"He certainly had a great wit, quick on his feet, kind while being funny yet never mean spirited. Whenever I saw him I looked forward to talking to him."

"I feel like we grew up together. He was there to welcome us, ask about our projects while putting us at ease, making us feel as if we were talking to a friend," she continued. "Sam, the red carpet won’t be the same without you. Our prayers and condolences to Leslie and Sam’s children. Rest in Peace. God bless you."

KTLA's emotional on-air tribute

Frank Buckley, announcing Sam's death live on KTLA, broke down in tears as he shared the news with viewers.

"Our hearts, as you can imagine, are broken. Quite simply, SAm was KTLA." Frank said, praising his "warmth and charm".

KTLA pays heartbreaking tribute to Sam Rubin

KTLA posted a touching tribute which read: "KTLA 5 is profoundly saddened to report the death of Sam Rubin. Sam was a giant in the local news industry and the entertainment world, and a fixture of Los Angeles morning television for decades. His laugh, charm and caring personality touched all who knew him. Sam was a loving husband and father: the roles he cherished the most. Our thoughts are with Sam’s family during this difficult time."

Sam was a correspondent for This Morning in the UK

This Morning, in the UK, also shared a tribute: "We have very heavy hearts this weekend with the news from Los Angeles that our Hollywood reporter Sam Rubin has died at the age of 64. Sam was an Emmy winning entertainment correspondent and presenter for Los Angeles' No 1 morning show on KTLA, and regularly broadcast live into This Morning.

"He woke up Tinseltown every day for decades with his likeable charm and knowledgeable take on the movie world, he was on first name terms with the stars and became affectionately known as ‘Hollywood Sam’. We will miss him. There will be a tribute to Sam on Monday's show, but in the meantime, we send our condolences to his wife Leslie, their four children and Sam’s colleagues at KTLA. "

© Kevork Djansezian Kathy Connell, SAG Awards Executive Producer, (L) and Sam Rubin, KTLA Entertainment Reporter, roll out the ceremonial red carpet in 2018

Sam suffered from a heart attack

TMZ was first to report the news, reporting that Sam had called in sick to work early on Friday May 10 before suffering a major heart attack at home. He was rushed to hospital but pronounced dead.

Sam had been an anchor on LA local channel KTLA since 1991, where he reported on awards shows and interviewed celebrities. He had won multiple Emmys.

© Christopher Polk Entertainment reporter Sam Rubin and actress Zooey Deschanel attend the Critics' Choice Television Awards in 2011

Access Hollywood' Kit Hoover also paid tribute, writing: "Noooooooooo!!!! I’m so sad about losing my friend Sam Rubin. He was beyond generous and kind to me. I’m holding his family in my heart and prayers. This stinks. RIP Sam."