Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Clint Eastwood's famous ex looks very different in new red carpet photos
Subscribe
Clint Eastwood's famous ex looks very different in new red carpet photos
Frances Fisher and Clint Eastwood attend the 50th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, Beverly Hills, California, January 23, 1992© Ron Galella, Ltd.

Clint Eastwood's famous ex, Frances Fisher, 72, rocks gorgeous white hair in youthful new appearance

Frances had been rocking red hair for years

Rebecca Lewis
Rebecca Lewis - Los Angeles
Los Angeles correspondentLos Angeles
37 minutes ago
Share this:

Frances Fisher rocked her gorgeous graying hair on Tuesday as she supported Demi Moore at the premiere of her new film The Substance.

The former partner of Clint Eastwood has embraced her gray hair in recent months, and she looked youthful and full of joy as she rocked a gorgeous silk maxi dress paired with a leather jacket and biker boots.

Frances Fisher attends the Los Angeles premiere of "The Substance" at Directors Guild Of America on September 16, 2024© Aliah Anderson
Frances Fisher attends the Los Angeles premiere of "The Substance"

Frances, an actress herself, is now 72 and was born in England. She moved to America as a child with her mother and father, and began acting as a teen in Texas.

She is perhaps most well known to audiences for her work as Kate Winslet's mom in the 1997 film Titanic, but she found fame in as Detective Deborah Saxon in the CBS daytime soap opera The Edge of Night which ran between 1976 and 1981, and in 2019, she starred in the acclaimed HBO television series Watchmen.

Frances Fisher at the Los Angeles premiere of "The Substance" held at the Directors Guild of America Theater on September 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California© Variety
Frances rocked a gorgeous silk maxi and leather jacket

Frances met Demi in 1988 in the film Striptease and the pair have stayed close, so it made sense that Frances would be in attendance to cheer on her pal at the Los Angeles premiere.

The Substance is a body horror film that follows a fading celebrity Elisabeth Sparkle who decides to use a black market drug, a cell-replicating substance that temporarily creates a younger, better version of herself. Unknowingly, the drug instead gives her horrifying side effects and Elisabeth finds herself torn between following the rules and leaning further into the growing fame and praise her younger version receives.

Clint Eastwood, Francesca Eastwood and Frances Fisher attend the premiere of Dark Sky Films' "M.F.A." at The London West Hollywood on October 2, 2017 © Paul Archuleta
Clint, Francesca and Frances attend the premiere of Dark Sky Films' "M.F.A." in 2017

Frances met Clint on the set of his 1992 film Unforgiven, in which he starred and also directed. The pair never wed and split by 1995, when she began dating George Clooney.

However while together they welcomed a daughter Francesca, who has also become an actress, and is notable for her performances in films such as Jersey Boys, Final Girl, and most recently the horror film Clawfoot.

Clint Eastwood and Frances Fisher during "Unforgiven" Los Angeles Screening in 1992© Ron Galella
Clint and Frances during "Unforgiven" screening in 1992

She is also mom to six-year-old son Titan, whom she welcomed in 2018 with boyfriend Alexander Wraith.

Francesca and Frances are also on the board of the Environmental Media Association (EMA), a nonprofit dedicated to the mission of promoting environmental progress in the media, and Francesca announced her pregnancy at the 2018 awards.

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more

Read More