Frances Fisher rocked her gorgeous graying hair on Tuesday as she supported Demi Moore at the premiere of her new film The Substance.

The former partner of Clint Eastwood has embraced her gray hair in recent months, and she looked youthful and full of joy as she rocked a gorgeous silk maxi dress paired with a leather jacket and biker boots.

© Aliah Anderson Frances Fisher attends the Los Angeles premiere of "The Substance"

Frances, an actress herself, is now 72 and was born in England. She moved to America as a child with her mother and father, and began acting as a teen in Texas.

She is perhaps most well known to audiences for her work as Kate Winslet's mom in the 1997 film Titanic, but she found fame in as Detective Deborah Saxon in the CBS daytime soap opera The Edge of Night which ran between 1976 and 1981, and in 2019, she starred in the acclaimed HBO television series Watchmen.

© Variety Frances rocked a gorgeous silk maxi and leather jacket

Frances met Demi in 1988 in the film Striptease and the pair have stayed close, so it made sense that Frances would be in attendance to cheer on her pal at the Los Angeles premiere.

The Substance is a body horror film that follows a fading celebrity Elisabeth Sparkle who decides to use a black market drug, a cell-replicating substance that temporarily creates a younger, better version of herself. Unknowingly, the drug instead gives her horrifying side effects and Elisabeth finds herself torn between following the rules and leaning further into the growing fame and praise her younger version receives.

© Paul Archuleta Clint, Francesca and Frances attend the premiere of Dark Sky Films' "M.F.A." in 2017

Frances met Clint on the set of his 1992 film Unforgiven, in which he starred and also directed. The pair never wed and split by 1995, when she began dating George Clooney.

However while together they welcomed a daughter Francesca, who has also become an actress, and is notable for her performances in films such as Jersey Boys, Final Girl, and most recently the horror film Clawfoot.

© Ron Galella Clint and Frances during "Unforgiven" screening in 1992

She is also mom to six-year-old son Titan, whom she welcomed in 2018 with boyfriend Alexander Wraith.

Francesca and Frances are also on the board of the Environmental Media Association (EMA), a nonprofit dedicated to the mission of promoting environmental progress in the media, and Francesca announced her pregnancy at the 2018 awards.