Late NCIS star Miguel Ferrer was George Clooney's cousin - all he's said about family's loss The star died in 2017

Miguel Ferrer had a celebrated acting career and was well known and loved for playing

Owen Granger on NCIS: Los Angeles for five years before his untimely death at the age of 61.

The star - who was also recognized for roles in Twin Peaks and Robocop - was adored off-screen too by his beloved family, which included someone very famous.

Miguel was George Clooney's cousin and many fans had no clue of the connection until the Ocean's 11 actor paid an emotional tribute to him after he lost his battle to throat cancer.

His death was on the same day as Donald Trump's inauguration in 2017 and George referenced it in his statement about Miguel.

"Today history will mark giant changes in our world, and lost to most will be that on the same day Miguel Ferrer lost his battle to throat cancer. But not lost to his family."

He continued: "Miguel made the world brighter and funnier and his passing is felt so deeply in our family that events of the day, (monumental events), pale in comparison," George continued. "We love you Miguel. We always will."

George and Miguel were close and he paid a touching tribute after his death

Miguel's disease was incorporated into the storyline as he didn't want to step away from his role on NCIS, even after his diagnosis.

He bravely continued his work, but eventually lost his fight against cancer leaving his two children and wife behind.

The program's showrunner at the time, R. Scott Gemmill, also paid tribute to the "tremendous talent" and "huge heart" of the actor.

Miguel died at the age of 61 leaving his wife and two children behind

In a statement to People he said: "Today, NCIS: Los Angeles lost a beloved family member.

"Miguel was a man of tremendous talent who had a powerful dramatic presence on screen, a wicked sense of humor, and a huge heart. Our thoughts go out to his wife Lori, his sons, and his entire family. He will be greatly missed."

